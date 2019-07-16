The Open preview podcast: Tyrrell Hatton guests at Royal Portrush

Listen or subscribe on:

The pair are among a string of notable names to join host Josh Antmann from Royal Portrush ahead of the final men's major of the year.

Andrew Coltart and Wayne "Radar" Riley reflect on a dramatic finish to the Scottish Open, where Bernd Wiesberger continued his fine form to win, as well as discuss whether the course was good preparation for The Open.

The panel look back at Andrew "Beef" Johnston's emotional post-round interview in North Berwick and describe the mental struggles that can affect a professional golfer.

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston said it was 'such a nice feeling' to card a 62 in the final round of the ASI Scottish Open following his recent struggles

Hatton stopped by after a pre-tournament practice round to talk about the course condition and what to look out for this week, as well as to explain why he sometimes gets angry out on the course.

Ewen Murray gives his views on the setup after walking the course, while the guests all give their verdict on Portrush's toughest holes and who they expect to impress this week.