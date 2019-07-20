The 148th Open: Shots of the day from third round at Royal Portrush

Hole-out eagles, pitch-ins from off the green and a series of unlikely birdies all feature in the shots of the day from a dramatic third round at The Open.

Shane Lowry produced a couple of stunning approaches to bolster his hopes of a maiden major title, while Brooks Koepka stayed in the hunt for a fifth major victory after an amazing tee shot late in his round.

Can Koepka claim a fifth major title on Sunday?

A final-hole moment of magic from Tony Finau handed him a lifeline heading into Sunday, with Danny Willett and Matt Kuchar among the other chasing pack also to fire impressive shots during Moving Day.

Royal Portrush professional Gary McNeill had a day to remember and found an impressive birdie as the marker playing alongside Paul Waring, with Dylan Frittelli's special eagle and an unorthodox par from Matt Kuchar also featuring.

