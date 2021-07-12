The 149th Open: Former Champion Golfer Zach Johnson withdraws after testing positive for Covid-19

Former Champion Golfer Zach Johnson is part of the latest group of players to withdraw from The 149th Open at Royal St George's.

The 2015 winner of the Claret Jug has been forced to skip the final men's major of the year after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the tournament.

South African Louis de Jager has also had to miss the event due to a positive coronavirus test, with compatriot Dylan Frittelli and England's Sam Horsfield replacing the pair in the field.

Sam Horsfield will make his Open debut at Royal St George's

Ryan Moore, a last-minute qualifier after a tied-second finish at the John Deere Classic last week, is recovering from a back injury and has elected against traveling to the UK, with Adam Long replacing him.

Australia's Wade Ormsby is now first on the reserve list, should there be any further withdrawals, with France's Matthieu Pavon and Ryder Cup winner Ross Fisher the next alternates.

More to follow...