The 149th Open: R&A introduces Sustainability Zone after launch of FOREeveryone campaign aimed at women and girls

The R&A has introduced a number of initiatives surrounding the staging of The 149th Open at Royal St George's this week.

Sustainability Zone introduced

A range of low-carbon energy and transport technologies will be used at the Kent venue and fans attending the Championship will be able to learn more in a new Sustainability Zone which has been introduced this year.

Led by The R&A and delivered in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Aggreko and Connected Kerb, innovative technologies for renewable energy generation, battery storage, zero-emission mobility and electric vehicle charging will be demonstrated to fans as they walk on the main footpath through the Sustainability Zone before entering the venue.

Installed over a 100-metre walkway, the zone will include a renewable hybrid power solution delivered by Aggreko and showcases a pioneering new approach for mobile and modular energy services at temporary events.

The system integrates a solar power plant with battery storage and generators fuelled by sustainable biodiesel and will deliver clean power to state-of-the-art Connected Kerb charge points powering the fully electric, zero-emission Mercedes-EQ vehicles.

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A, said: "As a major events organiser, we are committed to minimising the environmental impact of staging The Open and with our partners, continually looking at new ways to invest in cleaner energy and transport solutions for staging the Championship.

"We are aware of the challenges presented by climate change and so feel a real responsibility to play our part in reducing emissions while transitioning to low-carbon technologies such as those being used at Royal St George's this year."

#FOREeveryone aims to encourage more women and girls to play golf

Meanwhile, last week saw the launch of #FOREeveryone, The R&A's participation campaign aimed at encouraging more women and girls to play golf by showcasing the sport and providing practical advice on how anyone can get started.

#FOREeveryone highlights the many benefits of playing golf, including the opportunities to improve physical and mental health, spend time with friends and family, or the simple thrill of competition, while challenging unhelpful misconceptions that non-golfers have about the sport.

Prospective players can now visit the FOREeveryone website to receive practical advice on how to start, as well as hear from existing women golfers across Great Britain and Ireland about the reasons they play and why others should give it a go.

Golf is a sport #FOREeveryone 🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♀️



Watch to find out why you should get involved in golf and visit https://t.co/LqyV2hhmwh to find out more ⛳️ #FOREeveryone #Womensgolf pic.twitter.com/dfsLh9tRlF — The R&A (@RandA) July 8, 2021

The R&A is working in partnership with England Golf, Golf Ireland, Scottish Golf, Wales Golf and the PGA to encourage new golfers and welcome them to venues across Great Britain and Ireland as they start playing locally.

Anderton said: "The R&A is demonstrating its commitment to creating greater equality across golf and the #FOREeveryone campaign is the next step in our drive to have more women and girls involved at all levels of the sport.

"Golf has many proven health benefits that make it an appealing sport, especially those new to the game. During the pandemic, when people were looking for outdoor pursuits which could be enjoyed safely, we saw a heightened interest, including from women and girls.

"In fact, 25 per cent of the women who played golf last year were doing so for the first time, meaning now is the perfect time to ensure this interest is maintained, so women and girls enjoy the sport for many years to come."

Chance for club golfers

Ahead of The Open, 34 club golfers enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime experience of playing Royal St George's on the eve of the tournament when they competed in the final of The R&A 9 Hole Challenge on Saturday.

The final was contested over the first, second, ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Kent links.

Congratulations to Matthew Barnes and Chris Houghton of Whittlebury Park who are the 9 Hole Challenge Champions 🏆



Read more about the incredible experience of playing Royal St George's ahead of The Open 🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♀️ https://t.co/PpNVzdkYM0 pic.twitter.com/LlbVkJLEbz — The R&A (@RandA) July 10, 2021

Matthew Barnes and Chris Houghton of Whittlebury Park Golf Club in South Northamptonshire won the Stableford competition with a nett aggregate score of 38 points, with Matthew Elks and Brad Rhodes of Chesterfield Golf Club the runners-up.