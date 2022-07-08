England's Georgia Hall to partner Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at St Andrews ahead of 150th Open Championship

Georgia Hall will partner Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during the R&A's Celebration of Champions ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews

Georgia Hall will partner Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Lee Trevino during the R&A's Celebration of Champions ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next week, live on Sky Sports.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa will hit the first shot in the four-hole challenge on Monday, which will be played over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes on the Old Course and is live on Sky Sports The Open from 3pm.

Hall, the 2018 Women's Open champion, will tee off at 5.05pm, alongside Woods - who won the Open Championship at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005 - and the American's fellow former Open winners McIlroy and Trevino.

The Open Live Live on

Morikawa's team will be made up of AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist, women's amateur winner Jess Baker and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Keita Nakajima.

Hall said: "It is an absolute thrill to play alongside Tiger, Rory and Lee. I think it's fantastic The R&A has invited champions from all levels of the sport.

"I'm sure that Jess and Keita will be massively excited by the prospect of teeing it up with Collin and Anna at St Andrews."

Woods has won the Open Championship three times, including at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005

Woods, who played with McIlroy at Ballybunion on Thursday, added: "This is going to be a special week of golf, and having many of the sport's great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship.

"St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me."

McIlroy's sole Open Championship victory to date came at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2014

The waiting is almost over for the final men's major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 150th Open exclusively live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

Sky Sports The Open will show over 80 hours of live coverage from the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, more than ever before, with live programming on all seven days of tournament week and a host of bonus extra features available to enjoy.

Live coverage from the opening two rounds will begin at 6.30am - before the opening tee shot - and run through until after play is finished, with wall-to-wall coverage live from 9am on Saturday and 8am for Sunday's final round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every moment from the 150th Open, live only on Sky Sports from Thursday Watch every moment from the 150th Open, live only on Sky Sports from Thursday

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports The Open, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Holes available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle the Home of Golf.

Two marquee featured groups will feature in each half of the draw on all four days, while Featured Holes tackles the 11th, 12th and 13th, with both feeds available for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports website and app.

Extra analysis will be available in 'The Open Verdict' after each day's play and a bumper highlights show will be on each evening, while Sunday's final round will be repeated - in full - the day after the tournament is completed.

Key TV times

All times on Sky Sports The Open unless stated; *denotes exact timings TBC

Monday July 11

0900-1300 - Live From The Range

1300-1500 - Live At The Open Zone

1500-1830 - Live Champions Challenge

Tuesday July 12

0900-1200 - Live From The Range

1200-1400 - Live At The Open Zone

1400-1800 - Live From The Range

Wednesday July 13

0900-1200 - Live From The Range

1200-1400 - Live At The Open Zone

1400-1600 - The Open: Final Practice LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of next week's Open Championship, check out the top shots played at the tournament Ahead of next week's Open Championship, check out the top shots played at the tournament

Thursday July 14

0630-2030 - The Open LIVE!

0730-1030 and 1200-1500 - Live From The Range - red button

*0800-2000 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

2030-2130 - The Open Verdict

Friday July 15

0630-2030 - The Open LIVE!

0730-1030 and 1200-1500 - Live From The Range - red button

*0800-2000 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

2030-2130 - The Open Verdict

Saturday July 16

0900-2000 - The Open LIVE!

0900-1200 - Saturday at The Open - live on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

1100-1600 - Live From The Range - red button

*1000-1900 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

2000-2100 - The Open Verdict

Sunday July 17

0800-1930 - The Open LIVE!

0800-1100 - Sunday at The Open - live on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

*0900-1900 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

*1000-1500 - Live From The Range - red button

1930-2000 - The Open Verdict

Watch The 150th Open Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Open!