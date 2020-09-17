Phil Mickelson subject of special golf parody song ahead of US Open

2:08 Social media sensation Sam Harrop has put a golfing twist on Ed Sheeran's song 'Thinking Out Loud' to pay tribute to Phil Mickelson with a special song ahead of the US Open Social media sensation Sam Harrop has put a golfing twist on Ed Sheeran's song 'Thinking Out Loud' to pay tribute to Phil Mickelson with a special song ahead of the US Open

Phil Mickelson and Ed Sheeran are two names unlikely to have ever been put together in the same sentence, but the pair have provided the foundations for a special golf song ahead of the US Open.

Mickelson arrives at Winged Foot with another opportunity to complete golf's career Grand Slam, at the venue where he memorably claimed one of six US Open runner-up finishes at in 2006.

A fairy tale victory in New York would see Mickelson become golf's oldest major champion and only the sixth in history to complete the Grand Slam, with the 50-year-old heading into the week "inspired" by a parody tune that pays tribute to his lengthy career in the sport.

I’m inspired — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 14, 2020

Singer-songwriter Sam Harrop has become a social media sensation in recent months for his genius golf lyrics, all recorded on his home piano and putting a sporting spin on some all-time classic tracks, with his latest effort about Mickelson quickly becoming another viral success.

To the tune of Sheeran's No 1 hit "Thinking Out Loud", Harrop's "Phil Out Loud" includes a host of clever references to past Mickelson moments and recognises many of the reasons why he remains one of the most well-supported golfers in the sport.

Mickelson finished runner-up to Geoff Ogilvy in 2006

From the six-iron from the straw on his way to winning the 2010 Masters to hitting a moving ball at Shinnecock Hills, the parody track brilliantly follows some of Mickelson's career highs and lows.

The song asks whether this is the year the Grand Slam will be completed and even references Geoff Ogilvy - the man who snatched victory from him in 2006 - not being at Winged Foot this week "to ruin it all", with the track definitely worth a listen for any sports fan.

