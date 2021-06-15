Sky Sports Golf podcast: US Open predictions and the challenges facing players at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm is among the pre-tournament favourites at the US Open

Tiger Woods' iconic Torrey Pines victory, Jon Rahm’s US Open hopes and Bryson DeChambeau's feud with Brooks Koepka are among the talking points in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Rich Beem, Andrew Coltart and Michael McEwan join Josh Antmann to look back at another eventful week in the sports and discuss some of the possible storylines going into the third men's major of the year.

The panel discuss the challenges facing the players at Torrey Pines this week and how the course could play differently to when it hosts the Farmers Insurance Open, plus look at how the California layout could be set up to make life difficult for those in action.

Bryson DeChambeau is defending champion after his victory at Winged Foot in 2020

Beem shares his experiences of playing at Torrey Pines in the 2008 US Open and his memories of Woods' incredible win that year, where the former world No 1 battled injuries and a Monday play-off to defeat Rocco Mediate.

The guests debate if Rahm will be mentally fresh for the US Open, having tested positive for Covid-19 and being forced to withdraw from The Memorial earlier this month, as well as whether if Mickelson has a chance to complete golf's career Grand Slam.

There's plenty of discussion around DeChambeau's falling out with Koepka and whether it is disrupting his form ahead of his title defence, with each guest offering a couple of players who could impress this week at the US Open.

Away from major golf, the panel reflect on an impressive breakthrough PGA Tour victory for Garrick Higgo and another heartwarming European Tour story with Jonathan Caldwell's long-awaited success, plus discuss a bright future for Scottish golf.

