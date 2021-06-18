US Open: Bryson DeChambeau improves after sleeping inspiration ahead of second round

Bryson DeChambeau's second round at Torrey Pines was four shots better than his first

Bryson DeChambeau put himself back in contention at the US Open with a two-under 69 in the second round at Torrey Pines.

That was four shots better than the defending champion's opening round and he revealed the inspiration for that improvement had suddenly come to him in the middle of the night.

"I walked off pretty frustrated yesterday," said the 27-year-old after moving to level par at the halfway stage, five behind the morning pacesetter Richard Bland.

"It's one of those things, I was sleeping and it came to me in the middle of the night, woke up and I was like, hmm, I'm going to try this, and I went out, and my intuition is pretty good, so I went out and tried it and it worked, just keeping the right wrist bent for a lot longer through impact.

"For me, it's all about stabilising the face, and so I was able to find that, and it worked out there for the most part. Irons it didn't work, but driver it worked."

DeChambeau still hopes to retain his title this weekend

Despite that change, DeChambeau did not feel his driving was the best part of his game as he mixed four birdies with four bogeys, with the highlight of his round an eagle at the par-five 18th, his ninth hole.

"Still I feel like I got my C, C-plus game with my irons, and my driving is like B, putting is A. I'm putting really well," he added.

"But I feel like if I can clean up my iron play and get a little more comfortable with the irons and the drivers, I'll have a good chance for this weekend."

With 48-year-old Englishman Bland flying high on five under following on from Phil Mickelson's victory at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau admitted he has been buoyed by the performances of the older generation.

DeChambeau hopes to have many years ahead of him after being inspired by Phil Mickelson

"Well, it's incredibly inspiring," he said. "You look at what Phil did, right, winning a major, it gives him hope, and it also gives me hope to play for a long, long time, and I think that's really inspirational.

"I love that about the game, that anybody, any age group can play this great game and compete and contend. If you've got the skill set to get the ball in the hole in the quickest amount of shots, least amount of shots, you can be up there with the young guns.

"It has trended more towards a younger generation, but it's awesome to see a little resurgence of people of that age competing in major championships. It's great."