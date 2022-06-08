Paul Casey withdraws from US Open as his back injury continues to trouble him

Paul Casey hopes to feature in The Open after pulling out of the US Open

Paul Casey has withdrawn from the US Open, the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury.

The 44-year-old Englishman last competed at the WGC-Match Play in Austin in March, playing two holes of his opening match against Corey Conners before he conceded because of back spasms.

He did not play his next two matches against Alex Noren and Louis Oosthuizen, and subsequently withdrew from The Masters and PGA Championship.

Paul Casey finished third behind Cameron Smith at The Players Championship before his back problem surfaced

Ahead of The Masters, he said: "The back issues are persistent and thus preventing me from being able to compete. I shall now focus on my treatment and recovery so I can return to competitive form as soon as possible."

The US Open starts on June 16 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Casey has been replaced in the US Open field by Canadian Adam Hadwin, the first alternate from the Dallas qualifier last month.

A spokesman for Casey said he is hopeful his back will improve in time for him to play in the The Open at St Andrews next month.