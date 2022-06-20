Matt Fitzpatrick 'deserved to win' US Open: How golf reacted to Englishman's major breakthrough

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the US Open at Brookline as Matt Fitzpatrick claimed a one-stroke victory Highlights of the final round from the US Open at Brookline as Matt Fitzpatrick claimed a one-stroke victory

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris paid tribute to Matt Fitzpatrick after the Englishman claimed bragging rights over the pair with US Open victory.

Fitzpatrick came through a final-round tussle over the American duo to secure a one-shot victory and maiden major title at The Country Club in Brookline, nine years on from winning the US Amateur at the same venue.

The Englishman produced an incredible approach from a fairway bunker at the par-four last to set up a two-putt par and end the week on six under, with Zalatoris - who played alongside Fitzpatrick - hailing the tournament-winning moment on the 72nd hole.

"I battled like crazy," Zalatoris said. "I thought I made a lot of nice putts just to keep myself in it. Stealing one on nine, saving par on 13. I really felt great with the putter all week, and I hit a great putt on 18. It just happened to hang out there.

"It was fun, man. Matt (Fitzpatrick)'s shot on 18 is going to be shown probably for the rest of US Open history because that -- I walked by it, and I thought that going for it was going to be ballsy.

"The fact that he pulled it off and even had a birdie look was just incredible. So hat's off to him, he played great all week obviously and gave a solid round today."

Scheffler fell just short in his bid for a second major title and fifth PGA Tour win of the season, birdieing four of his opening six holes and responding to successive bogeys from the 10th by playing his final seven holes in one under to sign for a closing 67.

"My game is still in a good spot," Scheffler said. "Gave myself a chance to win the US Open. Performed really well today under a lot of pressure. I made some key putts there in the beginning to kind of get today going. I just played some quality golf.

"It just so happened the putts were going around the edge instead of in. That's what it felt like was happening most of the week. I was hitting a lot of good putts, and they just weren't falling. A few breaks here or there, and I would be the one holding the trophy.

"Tip of the hat to Fitzy [Fitzpatrick]. He's been playing really good golf, and he definitely deserved to win this event. I don't know if you guys noticed, but I feel like he has made some extreme improvements off the tee in a matter of months.

"I played with him in Austin this year, and he was not hitting it nearly as far as he is now. I don't know what he was doing. Maybe he was on the Bryson program or something. He's hitting the ball really well and has been knocking on the door for a long time. He definitely deserves this win."

Former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington was among the first to congratulate the 27-year-old for his major success, with plenty of other golfers turning to social media to praise Fitzpatrick's major breakthrough.

Fitzpatrick will now be among the contenders for The 150th Open next month, the final men's major of the year, with all four rounds live from July 14-17 exclusively on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel.