US Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele grouped together at Pinehurst No 2

Rory McIlroy has been grouped alongside world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele – the two players above him at the top of the world rankings – for the first two rounds of the 124th US Open.

McIlroy, who won the 2011 US Open and is searching for his first major victory since 2014, has been given a late-early draw as he tees off at 1.14pm local time (6.14pm BST) on Thursday at Pinehurst No 2.

The Northern Irishman plays alongside Schauffele, who claimed a maiden major title in the PGA Championship last month and has finished no worse than 14th in his previous seven US Opens, with pre-tournament favourite Scheffler completing the star-studded threeball for the first two days.

Scheffler claimed a one-shot success at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, his fifth PGA Tour victory in his last eight starts, with the 27-year-old now looking to add to his two wins at The Masters and claim a third major title in as many years.

Wyndham Clark also begins his title defence in the afternoon wave alongside Open champion Brian Harman and reigning US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap, while Tiger Woods is out in the morning wave with Will Zalatoris and 2022 winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

Three-time US Open champion Woods has been given a special exemption by the USGA to tee it up this week, having failed to qualify for the first time in his professional career, with the 48-year-old starting on the 10th tee at 7.29am local time (12.29pm BST).

Last week's Memorial Tournament runner-up Collin Morikawa tees it up with fellow former major champions Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka - a five-time major champion, while 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau features alongside Viktor Hovland and Max Homa.

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm - currently battling a foot injury - is scheduled to be one of 13 players from the LIV Golf League in action this week, with the Spaniard set to partner former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

Thursday's key tee times (BST)

*denotes starting at 10th hole

*1229 Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

1240 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

*1251 Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

1814 Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1825 Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

*1825 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1836 Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

