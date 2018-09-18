Joshua vs Povetkin: David Price can win a world title, says Ricky Hatton

0:35 Price can take inspiration from Bruno Price can take inspiration from Bruno

Ricky Hatton believes David Price can still become a world champion if he uses Frank Bruno as his inspiration.

Price takes on dangerous Russian heavyweight Sergey Kuzmin on the Anthony Joshua undercard at Wembley Stadium, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

David has got such massive ability, massive punching power, you can't tell me he's not capable of knocking out any heavyweight out there. He's had a bit of a bad run, but he can't lose that faith. Ricky Hatton

The Liverpudlian is looking to bounce back from a devastating knockout defeat by 'AJ's challenger Alexander Povetkin, in March, and with his own heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman sparring 'Pricey', Hatton wants him to follow in Bruno's footsteps.

Good rounds done with @DavidPrice_1 this morning ahead of he's fight this Saturday pic.twitter.com/1RzJCditIr — Nathan Gorman (@GormanBoxing) September 17, 2018

"Nathan has just done six rounds with David Price and it was brilliant," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was good to see Pricey looking so good. He's had a few defeats along the way, but as I just said to him, the best inspiration he can use for those defeats is to look at our Frank Bruno.

"He got beat by (James) 'Bonecrusher' Smith, he got beat by (Tim) Witherspoon, got beat by (Mike) Tyson, but he got there in the end, so never lose faith in it.

"David has got such massive ability, massive punching power, you can't tell me he's not capable of knocking out any heavyweight out there. He's had a bit of a bad run, but he can't lose that faith."

