Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua stops Alexander Povetkin to retain world titles

Anthony Joshua delivered a devastating knockout in the seventh round to defeat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to retain his world heavyweight titles.

Joshua moved to 22 fights unbeaten in his professional career by handing the 39-year-old Russian only his second defeat but his first by TKO.

Early on it was the smaller challenger who appeared the more inspired by the occasion, despite the constant boos and jeers from the partisan crowd, and he caught Joshua late in the first round with an uppercut to the nose.

But Joshua landed a fearsome right hand on Povetkin's jaw and sent the Russian to the canvas in the seventh round.

Povetkin got back to his feet but another onslaught from the champion prompted referee Steve Gray to intervene one minute and 59 seconds into the round and give Joshua his 21st win by knockout.

