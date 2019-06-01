Afghanistan vs Australia

David Warner struck an unbeaten 89 from 114 balls as Australia began their bid for a sixth World Cup title with a seven-wicket victory over a dogged Afghanistan.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Warner, passed fit for the game after overcoming a leg injury, was outgunned by captain Aaron Finch (66 from 49) in an opening stand of 96 but fought on to hit a 74-ball half century, the slowest of his career and one that was booed by a section of the Bristol crowd following his ball-tampering misdemeanour in Cape Town in March last year.

The opener became more fluent after notching his second World Cup fifty, hitting eight fours in total, and took Australia to their target of 208 in 34.5 overs - Afghanistan having rallied from 5-2 and 77-5 to 207 all out after electing to bat against the 2015 champions.

Najibullah Zadran (51) and skipper Gulbadin Naib (31) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 83 from 75 balls, while Rashid Khan (27) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (13) blazed 39 from 15 deliveries for the ninth.

Afghanistan's bowlers suffered a disappointing day in comparison, though not through lack of effort, but Gulbadin's men will be confident of chalking up a win in Cardiff on Tuesday when they face a Sri Lanka side thrashed by New Zealand in Saturday's early game.

Sri Lanka were rolled for 136 by the Black Caps and it looked as though Afghanistan could be skittled too, as Mitchell Starc (1-31) bowled Mohammad Shahzad (0) third ball and Hazratullah Zazai (0) slashed Pat Cummins (3-40) behind from the second delivery of the second over.

Rahmat Shah, however, steadied his side with 43, putting on 51 for the third wicket with Hashmatullah Shahidi (18) before Adam Zampa (3-60) and Steve Smith pegged Afghanistan back again - Zampa with two wickets and Smith taking a fine catch at short cover and impacting a run out.

Afghanistan failed to fold, though, with Najibullah ensuring one Zampa over went for 22 as he struck the leg-spinner for four consecutive boundaries, including back-to-back sixes over long-on and midwicket respectively.

Gulbadin's men even recovered from losing their skipper and Najibullah to Marcus Stoinis short balls in the 34th over, with Rashid and Mujeeb's boundary-infested stand - Rashid slamming one Stoinis (2-37) over for 21 - lifting the side from 166-8.

Afghanistan's hopes were dashed by Finch and Warner, who braved a fine opening spell from seamer Hamid Hassan to break the back of the chase, albeit that Warner was dropped on 10 with Rahmat unable to cling on to a tough one-handed chance at slip after Hassan induced the edge.

Finch's fun, which included four leg-side sixes, ended in the 17th over when he skewed Gulbadin to deep cover but Warner took Australia home, sharing a fifty stand with Usman Khawaja (15) before the latter was pinned lbw by Rashid and then 49 with Smith (18), who like Warner, is back in Australia colours after the Newlands scandal.

Smith ballooned to short third man with three runs required but the game was over one delivery later as Glenn Maxwell blazed Mujeeb over extra-cover for four.

Australia's winning run in ODIs has now stretched to nine games, but they face a real challenge to make that 10 when they encounter a West Indies side buoyed by a thumping win over Pakistan, at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Cricket World Cup continues on Sunday as South Africa face Bangladesh. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404) and Main Event (channel 401) from 10am.