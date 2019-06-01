Cricket Match
Afghanistan
207 (38.2 ov)
Australia
Afghanistan vs Australia
|Afghanistan 1st
|207All out (38.2 ov)
|Afghanistan are 207 all out with 11.4 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings207 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Mohammadi
|b Starc
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Zazai
|c Carey b Cummins
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Smith b Zampa
|43
|60
|6
|0
|71.67
|H. Shahidi
|s Carey b Zampa
|18
|34
|3
|0
|52.94
|M. Nabi
|run out (Smith)
|7
|22
|0
|0
|31.82
|G. Naib (c)
|c Carey b Stoinis
|31
|34
|4
|1
|91.18
|N. Zadran
|c Carey b Stoinis
|51
|49
|7
|2
|104.08
|R. Khan
|lbw Zampa
|27
|11
|2
|3
|245.45
|D. Zadran
|c Carey b Cummins
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|M. Ur Rahman
|b Cummins
|13
|9
|1
|1
|144.44
|H. Hassan
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|1nb, 8w, 3lb
|12
|Total
|All Out, 38.2 Overs
|207
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Mohammadi 0.3ov
- 5 Zazai 1.2ov
- 56 Shahidi 13.5ov
- 75 Zurmatai 19.2ov
- 77 Nabi 20.2ov
- 160 Naib 33.1ov
- 162 Zadran 33.5ov
- 166 Zadran 34.6ov
- 205 Khan 37.3ov
- 207 Ur Rahman 38.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|7
|1
|31
|1
|4.43
|P.J. Cummins
|8.1
|0
|40
|2
|4.90
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|8
|1
|36
|0
|4.50
|M.P. Stoinis
|7.1
|1
|37
|2
|5.16
|A. Zampa
|8
|0
|60
|3
|7.50
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Jun 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
Live Commentary
-
38.2
OUT! Bowled. Pat Cummins to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, missed to.
-
38.1
Pat Cummins to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
37.6
Adam Zampa to Hamid Hassan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
37.5
Adam Zampa to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
37.4
Adam Zampa to Hamid Hassan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
37.3
OUT! L.B.W. Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to. A great cameo comes to an end, Khan looks to sweep Zampa but plays over the delivery and is trapped infront, confirmed out after review
-
37.2
SIX! Adam Zampa to Rashid Khan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed over long off for 6 runs. Top quality batting, Khan again advances down the track and dispatches Zampa into the crowd
-
37.1
Adam Zampa to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
36.6
Pat Cummins to Rashid Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
36.5
Pat Cummins to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Back of a length, middle stump backing away pulling, Gloved to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
36.4
SIX! Pat Cummins to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over fine leg for 6 runs. Rahman swings again and swings hard, sending the ball over the keeper via a top edge
-
36.3
Pat Cummins to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
36.2
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Rahman pulls the ball through mid wicket and it finds its way to the boundary, great start to the over
-
36.1
Pat Cummins to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
35.6
SIX! Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Rashid Khan take a bow, he takes 21 runs off the over by powerfully pulling the ball deep into the stands
-
35.5
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Short and outside off which Khan clobbers over mid off
-
35.4
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
35.3
Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
35.2
SIX! Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Fantastic shot from Khan who flat bats the ball straight back down the ground for a maximum
-
35.1
Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
35.1
Wide Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
34.6
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Dawlat Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to wicketkeeper, by Carey. Zadran looks to mirror the previous delivery by pulling Cummins however this time can only get a glove on the delivery
-
34.5
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawlat Zadran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Zadran helps a short ball on its way for his first boundary
-
34.4
Pat Cummins to Dawlat Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
34.3
Pat Cummins to Dawlat Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
34.2
Pat Cummins to Dawlat Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
34.1
Pat Cummins to Dawlat Zadran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
33.6
Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
33.5
OUT! Caught. Marcus Stoinis to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short leg, by Carey. Another wicket falls and it is Zadran this time, he looks to carry on with his attack on the bowlers however top edges the ball this time straight up into the air and Carey takes comfortablly
-
33.4
Marcus Stoinis to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
33.3
Marcus Stoinis to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
33.2
Marcus Stoinis to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
33.1
OUT! Caught. Marcus Stoinis to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short leg, by Carey.
-
32.6
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Short, off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Starc bowls a fiesty bouncer which Zadran gets a glove on sending it over the keepers head
-
32.5
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
32.4
Mitchell Starc to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot Slog, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
32.3
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
32.3
Wide Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
32.2
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
32.1
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
31.6
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Naib clears his front front and slogs the ball over deep mid wicket, that shot brings up the 150
-
31.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
31.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
31.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
31.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
31.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
30.6
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Gulbadin Naib. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs. Naib this time getting after Starc, driving him down the ground for the second boundary in the over
-
30.5
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
30.4
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Starc just straying onto the leg stump and Zadran uses the pace of the ball to flick towards the boundary
-
30.3
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.2
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.1
Mitchell Starc to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
29.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
29.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Gulbadin Naib. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
29.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, overthrow by Stoinis, fielded by Starc.
-
29.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
29.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
29.2
Wide Nathan Coulter-Nile to Najibullah Zadran. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
29.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.