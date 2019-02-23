Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan smashed a record T20I score of 278-3 to defeat Ireland by 84 runs as Hazratullah Zazai blasted 162 not out off 62 balls in India.

SCORECARD

Hazratullah smoked 11 fours and 16 sixes in his innings as he shared the highest stand for any wicket in a 20-over match with opening partner Usman Ghani (73 off 48 balls) as the pair put on 236 for the first wicket.

Mohammad Nabi then struck back-to-back sixes in the final over to take Afghanistan past Australia's previous record total of 263-3, against Sri Lanka in September 2016.

Hazratullah, who hit the most sixes in an individual T20I innings and joint third-highest individual T20I score, was dropped by George Dockrell at deep point on 72 and went on to complete his maiden century for Afghanistan off just 42 balls.

Just 16 balls later, the 20-year-old cruised to his 150 leaving his side needing three runs off the final over to surpass the Baggy Green's score.

Asghar Afghan's team had been 122-0 at the half way stage of their innings but Ireland's bowlers were unable to contain the batsmen - with seven of their eight bowlers finishing with economy rates of over 12.

Nabi chipped in with 17 off five balls before Hazratullah thumped the final ball for four to finish the innings with a flourish.

Ireland began their chase full of confidence and vigour as Paul Stirling reached his half-century off 27 balls, with eight fours and a six - dominating his opening partnership with Kevin O'Brien (37).

With the visitors having reached 109-0 and looking to kick on, O'Brien steered a full toss to deep cover off Fareed Ahmad before Rashid Khan bowled Andy Balbirnie.

Fellow spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman then took the vital wicket of Stirling as he swept him straight to deep backward square leg to go for to depart for his T20I high score of 91.

Rashid then struck twice in the 16th over, finishing with match figures of 4-25 from his four overs, as Ireland were restricted to 194-6.