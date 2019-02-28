Cricket Match
Afghanistan
Ireland
112-6 (41.0 ov)
Afghanistan vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
|112-6 (41.0 ov)
|Ireland are 112 for 6 with 9.0 overs left
Ireland 1st Innings112-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.T.S. Porterfield (c)
|b Ur Rahman
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|P.R. Stirling
|Not out
|64
|122
|4
|2
|52.46
|A. Balbirnie
|lbw Ur Rahman
|2
|20
|0
|0
|10.00
|J.A. McCollum
|lbw Ur Rahman
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.J. O'Brien
|c Afghan b Naib
|10
|14
|1
|0
|71.43
|S. Singh
|lbw Nabi
|8
|32
|0
|0
|25.00
|S.W. Poynter
|lbw Zadran
|7
|16
|0
|0
|43.75
|G.H. Dockrell
|Not out
|18
|34
|0
|1
|52.94
|Extras
|2nb,
|2
|Total
|41.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|112
- To Bat:
- B.J. McCarthy,
- T.J. Murtagh,
- W.B. Rankin
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Porterfield 1.3ov
- 14 Balbirnie 7.5ov
- 14 McCollum 7.6ov
- 35 O'Brien 16.1ov
- 55 Singh 24.6ov
- 69 Poynter 30.2ov
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Pakteen, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- B Shinwari
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- I Safi
Live Commentary
40.6
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
40.5
SIX! Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Glorious from Stirling! Finally he can start to open up the shoulders. Dances down the pitch, and launches this back down the ground for a huge maximum.
-
40.4
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
40.3
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
40.2
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
40.1
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
39.6
Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
39.5
Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
39.4
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zazai.
-
39.3
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
39.2
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
39.1
Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zazai.
38.6
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
38.5
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
38.4
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Nabi.
-
38.3
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
38.2
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
38.1
FREE HIT. SIX! Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Dockrell puts the free hit to good use. Steps outside leg, gives himself plenty of room, and crushes it over extra cover for six.
-
38.1
No ball Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shahidi.
-
37.6
Gulbadin Naib to George Dockrell. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nabi.
-
37.5
Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nabi.
-
37.4
Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
37.3
APPEAL! Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Nabi, appeal made for L.B.W. Stirling walks down the pitch, looks to nudge it into the onside, but is struck on the pad. An appeal, but no movement from the umpire. Impact was outside the line of off stump.
-
37.2
Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, shy attempt by Zadran.
-
37.1
Gulbadin Naib to George Dockrell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
36.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
Mujeeb is done for the day. He finishes with ridiculous figures. A joy to watch.
36.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
36.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zazai.
-
36.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Carrom length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
36.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
36.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Shahidi.
-
35.6
Gulbadin Naib to George Dockrell. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
35.5
Gulbadin Naib to George Dockrell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
35.4
Gulbadin Naib to George Dockrell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
35.3
Gulbadin Naib to George Dockrell. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
35.2
Gulbadin Naib to George Dockrell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
35.1
Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zazai.
34.6
Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
34.5
Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
34.4
FOUR! Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Khan. Fifty up for Stirling. He carves this wide delivery away through point, and the fielder in the deep cannot cut it off. A wonderful knock. He has been the glue in this Ireland innings, and is slowly getting them to a respectable total.
-
34.3
Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
34.2
Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
34.1
Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
33.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Googly yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
33.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
33.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Afghan.
-
33.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
33.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
32.6
Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
Spin, spin, and more spin. Stirling is standing firm, though, and doing a terrific job for his side.
-
32.5
Rahmat Shah to George Dockrell. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
32.4
Rahmat Shah to George Dockrell. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
32.3
Rahmat Shah to George Dockrell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
32.2
Rahmat Shah to George Dockrell. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
32.1
Rahmat Shah to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
31.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
31.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
31.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
31.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, mis-fielded by Zadran.
-
31.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs.
-
31.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Naib.