Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 5
Badge

Afghanistan

314 & 149-3
Result
Badge

Ireland

172 & 288

Afghanistan win by 7 wickets

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan seal historic first Test win against Ireland

Rahmat Shah struck a second half-century in the Test as Afghanistan secured a historic seven-wicket win

Afghanistan sealed a historic first Test win as Ihsanullah and Rahmat Shah's 139-run stand underpinned a seven-wicket triumph over Ireland at Dehradun, India.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The nominal hosts were set what was thought to be a tricky fourth-innings target of 147 against their fellow Test newcomers but Ihsanullah and Rahmat broke the back of the chase with an authoritative stand.

Rahmat added to his first-innings 98 with a composed 72 before he was stumped off James Cameron-Dow, running down the track looking for the one big hit to give Afghanistan victory.

Mohammad Nabi was run out off the next ball but Hashmatullah Shahidi thumped his first delivery for four to get Afghanistan over the line, with Test debutant Ihsanullah (65 not out) at the other end.

Match Details

Date
15th - 19th Mar 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
B Shinwari

afghanistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.S. Mohammadi c Poynter b McBrine 2
I. Janat Not out 65
R.S. Zurmatai s Poynter b Cameron-Dow 76
M. Nabi run out (Murtagh) 1
H. Shahidi Not out 4
Extras 1w, 1
Total 47.5 Overs 149 - 3
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Dockrell 22 7 58 0
A.R. McBrine 13 5 35 1
J. Cameron-Dow 5.5 0 24 1
Murtagh 5 3 15 0
S.R. Thompson 1 0 9 0
Balbirnie 1 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK