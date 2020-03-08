Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

184-4
Result
Badge

Ireland

163-6

Afghanistan win by 21 runs

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan's Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman secures T20I win over Ireland

Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman (second from right) took three wickets to set up Afghanistan's victory

Spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman took three wickets as Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series in India.

SCORECARD

Mujeeb finished with figures of 3-38, capturing the key wickets of openers Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling as well as dismissing Harry Tector, who had kept Ireland's hopes alive with a knock of 37 from 29 balls.

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan won the toss and top-scored with 49 from 28 deliveries, adding 74 in just five overs with Mohammad Nabi (27 off 17) as his side posted 184-4 from their 20 overs.

Asghar Afghan was Afghanistan's top scorer with 49

Ireland's chances of a successful run chase were dented by the loss of both O'Brien and Stirling in the powerplay, although captain Andy Balbirnie (46 off 35) and Tector (37) staged a recovery.

However, tight bowling from Rashid Khan (1-26) and Shapoor Zadran (1-25) meant Ireland were unable to keep up with the required run-rate and they eventually closed well short on 163-6.

The third and final match in the series takes place on Tuesday at the same venue, Greater Noida Sports Ground.

Match Details

Date
8th Mar 2020
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground
Umpires
A S Pakteen, I Safi
TV Umpire
B Shinwari
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
A S Durrani

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling c Zadran b Ur Rahman 12
K.J. O'Brien c Janat b Ur Rahman 19
A. Balbirnie c Shinwari b Khan 46
G.J. Delany c Khan b Naib 7
H.T. Tector b Ur Rahman 37
L. Tucker c Nabi b Zadran 16
S. Singh Not out 13
G.H. Dockrell Not out 9
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 20.0 Overs 163 - 6
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 4 0 38 3
Zadran 4 0 25 1
K. Janat 3 0 32 0
G.G. Naib 2 0 22 1
Nabi 3 0 18 0
Khan 4 0 26 1
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK