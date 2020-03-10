Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

142-7
Result
Badge

Ireland

142-8

Match Tied (Ireland win one-over eliminator)

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Kevin O'Brien hits six off final ball as Ireland beat Afghanistan in Super Over

Kevin O'Brien (L) and Harry Tector celebrate victory

Kevin O'Brien smashed a six off the last ball as Ireland beat Afghanistan in a Super Over in their final T20 to avoid a 3-0 series defeat.

SCORECARD

With three needed off the final delivery, O'Brien dispatched the ball over the boundary to secure a dramatic win for Ireland, who lost the series 2-1.

Gareth Delany top scored with 37 in Ireland's innings as they made 142-8 batting first in Greater Noida.

He then took two wickets to put Ireland in a good position in response, but Afghanistan scored 15 off their final over to tie the match before losing in a Super Over.

Ireland's next assignment is a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Belfast in May.

Kevin O'Brien won it off the final ball for Ireland

After opting to bat first, Ireland suffered two early setbacks as they lost Paul Stirling (0) in the first over then saw captain Andy Balbirnie bowled for nine.

O'Brien (26 from 21 balls) and Delany (37 from 29 balls) rebuilt before being dismissed in successive overs.

Harry Tector helped push Ireland to a competitive total with 31 from 22 balls, including two sixes.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Qais Ahmad were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece.

Gareth Delany made 37 from 29 balls and took two wickets

Afghanistan made a solid start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (42 off 29 balls) and Usman Ghani (18 off 24 balls) put on 60 for the first wicket.

However, Delany had both caught in the same over before Barry McCarthy bowled Karim Janat (17 off 11 balls).

Simi Singh took two wickets in two balls to further stall Afghanistan's progress, but they smashed 15 off the final over, including four off the last ball, to tie the match.

Craig Young conceded eight in the Super Over, which looked to be within Ireland's grasp as they scored five off their first two balls.

However, Stirling was dismissed and it needed heroics from O'Brien to secure the win.

Match Details

Date
10th Mar 2020
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground
Umpires
B Shinwari, A S Pakteen
TV Umpire
A S Durrani
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
I Safi

afghanistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R. Gurbaz c Tector b Delany 42
U. Ghani c Tector b Delany 18
K. Janat b McCarthy 17
M.A. Afghan c Balbirnie b Little 32
M. Nabi c O'Brien b Singh 4
N. Zadran lbw Singh 0
G. Naib b Young 10
R. Khan Not out 14
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 20.0 Overs 142 - 7
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
G.J. Delany 4 0 21 2
B.J. McCarthy 4 0 21 1
S. Singh 4 0 37 2
J. Little 4 0 33 1
C.A. Young 4 0 29 1
Full Bowling Card

