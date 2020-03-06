Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Afghanistan
133-5
Result
Ireland
172-6
Afghanistan win by 11 runs (DLS Method)
Afghanistan vs Ireland
|Afghanistan 1st
|133-5 (15.0 ov)
|Ireland 1st
|172-6 (20.0 ov)
|Afghanistan win by 11 runs (DLS Method)
Afghanistan 1st Innings133-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|b Singh
|23
|15
|2
|2
|153.33
|R. Gurbaz
|lbw Singh
|28
|13
|4
|1
|215.38
|K. Janat
|run out (Tector)
|6
|12
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|run out (Singh)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Shinwari
|b Rankin
|28
|29
|3
|0
|96.55
|N. Zadran
|Not out
|42
|21
|3
|2
|200.00
|Extras
|3w, 3lb
|6
|Total
|15.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|133
Fall of Wickets
- 54 Gurbaz 4.3ov
- 55 Zazai 4.6ov
- 55 Afghan 5.3ov
- 70 Janat 7.4ov
- 133 Shinwari 14.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Singh
|3
|0
|18
|2
|6.00
|Rankin
|4
|0
|44
|1
|11.00
|J. Little
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|C.A. Young
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|Dockrell
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
|G.J. Delany
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
Ireland 1st Innings172-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|c&b Khan
|60
|41
|8
|2
|146.34
|K.J. O'Brien
|b Ur Rahman
|35
|17
|4
|2
|205.88
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|b Khan
|29
|28
|3
|0
|103.57
|G.J. Delany
|b Zadran
|9
|10
|1
|0
|90.00
|H.T. Tector
|Not out
|29
|17
|3
|1
|170.59
|L. Tucker
|c Ur Rahman b Khan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|S. Singh
|run out (Nabi)
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|G.H. Dockrell
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|172
- To Bat:
- C.A. Young,
- J. Little,
- W.B. Rankin
Fall of Wickets
- 63 O'Brien 5.6ov
- 111 Stirling 12.2ov
- 127 Balbirnie 14.5ov
- 147 Delany 17.3ov
- 152 Tucker 18.2ov
- 161 Singh 19.1ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Mar 2020
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground
- Umpires
- B Shinwari, A S Durrani
- TV Umpire
- A S Pakteen
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- I Safi