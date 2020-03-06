Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

133-5

Result
Badge

Ireland

172-6

Afghanistan win by 11 runs (DLS Method)

Afghanistan vs Ireland

SUMMARY
Afghanistan 1st 133-5 (15.0 ov)
Ireland 1st 172-6 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan win by 11 runs (DLS Method)

Afghanistan 1st Innings133-5

afghanistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H. Zazai b Singh 23 15 2 2 153.33
R. Gurbaz lbw Singh 28 13 4 1 215.38
K. Janat run out (Tector) 6 12 0 0 50.00
M.A. Afghan (c) run out (Singh) 0 0 0 0
S. Shinwari b Rankin 28 29 3 0 96.55
N. Zadran Not out 42 21 3 2 200.00
Extras 3w, 3lb 6
Total 15.0 Overs, 5 wkts 133
To Bat: 
M.A. Afghan,
M. Nabi,
G. Naib,
R. Khan,
S. Zadran
M. Ur Rahman

Fall of Wickets

  1. 54 Gurbaz 4.3ov
  2. 55 Zazai 4.6ov
  3. 55 Afghan 5.3ov
  4. 70 Janat 7.4ov
  5. 133 Shinwari 14.6ov
Ireland Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Singh 3 0 18 2 6.00
Rankin 4 0 44 1 11.00
J. Little 2 0 15 0 7.50
C.A. Young 2 0 12 0 6.00
Dockrell 2 0 22 0 11.00
G.J. Delany 2 0 19 0 9.50

Ireland 1st Innings172-6

ireland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.R. Stirling c&b Khan 60 41 8 2 146.34
K.J. O'Brien b Ur Rahman 35 17 4 2 205.88
A. Balbirnie (c) b Khan 29 28 3 0 103.57
G.J. Delany b Zadran 9 10 1 0 90.00
H.T. Tector Not out 29 17 3 1 170.59
L. Tucker c Ur Rahman b Khan 3 3 0 0 100.00
S. Singh run out (Nabi) 4 3 0 0 133.33
G.H. Dockrell Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 172
To Bat: 
C.A. Young,
J. Little,
W.B. Rankin

Fall of Wickets

  1. 63 O'Brien 5.6ov
  2. 111 Stirling 12.2ov
  3. 127 Balbirnie 14.5ov
  4. 147 Delany 17.3ov
  5. 152 Tucker 18.2ov
  6. 161 Singh 19.1ov
Afghanistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Zadran 4 0 49 1 12.25
Zadran 4 0 39 1 9.75
G.G. Naib 3 0 19 0 6.33
K. Janat 4 0 28 0 7.00
Khan 4 0 22 3 5.50
Nabi 1 0 14 0 14.00

Match Details

Date
6th Mar 2020
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground
Umpires
B Shinwari, A S Durrani
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
I Safi