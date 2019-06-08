Afghanistan vs New Zealand

New Zealand earned a routine seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Taunton to maintain their unbeaten start to the World Cup campaign.

Jimmy Neesham took his maiden one-day international five-wicket haul as Gulbadin Naib's side were bowled out for 172, Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scoring with 59.

Rashid Khan suffered a blow to the helmet from Lockie Ferguson that left him unable to bowl after he twice failed concussion protocol, first during the interval and again during the New Zealand innings.

The Black Caps made a disastrous start to their chase as a leading edge from Martin Guptill saw the opener caught for a golden duck off Aftab Alam (3-45) but the experienced heads of Kane Williamson (79no) and Ross Taylor (48) steered their side home with 17.5 overs remaining.

After being inserted, Hazratullah Zazai (34) and Noor Ali Zadran (31) put on 61 together in the first 10 overs but, when Neesham had the former caught at point in the 11th over, it triggered a collapse that saw Afghanistan lose four wickets for four runs in 20 balls.

In between two brief showers that forced the players off the pitch, a scintillating spell from Neesham was the root cause of the damage as he also removed Rahmat Shah for a four-ball duck and had Naib (4), Mohammad Nabi (9) and Najibullah Zadran (4) all caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham as the seamer finished with career-best figures of 5-31.

Rashid was bowled by Ferguson (4-37) after the ball cannoned onto the stumps, having struck his helmet - leaving him visibly dazed as he walked off the field - and, although Hashmatullah battled hard to reach his half-century off 84 balls, he was the last man out as Matt Henry took a fine diving catch at third man.

What should then have been a routine chase for New Zealand began with a shock as Aftab produced a fine opening spell, claiming the scalps of Guptill and Colin Munro - the latter's attempted upper cut sending the ball straight to third man.

Williamson and Taylor again looked ill at ease running together and the New Zealand skipper should have been run out on 22, having hesitated to set off when called through for a quick single, but a poor throw from square leg allowed him to get home.

Despite their troubles, the third-wicket pair shared an 89-run partnership, ended only when Aftab returned and bowled Taylor with a full toss two runs short of his fifty.

But it could not stop New Zealand easing home with 107 balls to spare as they remained top of the table and further enhanced their net run rate.