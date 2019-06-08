Cricket Match
Afghanistan
147-9 (35.4 ov)
New Zealand
Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|Afghanistan 1st
|147-9 (35.4 ov)
|Afghanistan are 147 for 9 with 14.2 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings147-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Munro b Neesham
|34
|28
|5
|1
|121.43
|N.A. Zadran
|c Latham b Ferguson
|31
|38
|5
|0
|81.58
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Guptill b Neesham
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Shahidi
|Not out
|41
|77
|6
|0
|53.25
|G. Naib (c)
|c Latham b Neesham
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|M. Nabi
|c Latham b Neesham
|9
|24
|0
|0
|37.50
|N. Zadran
|c Latham b Neesham
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|I.A. Khil
|c Guptill b de Grandhomme
|2
|22
|0
|0
|9.09
|R. Khan
|b Ferguson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Alam
|c Latham b Ferguson
|14
|10
|3
|0
|140.00
|H. Hassan
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2w, 6lb
|8
|Total
|35.4 Overs, 9 wkts
|147
Fall of Wickets
- 66 Zazai 10.5ov
- 66 Zadran 11.1ov
- 66 Zurmatai 12.3ov
- 70 Naib 14.1ov
- 105 Nabi 23.3ov
- 109 Zadran 23.6ov
- 130 Khil 32.4ov
- 131 Khan 33.4ov
- 147 Alam 35.4ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.J. Henry
|8
|0
|50
|0
|6.25
|Boult
|7
|0
|23
|0
|3.29
|L.H. Ferguson
|6
|3
|15
|2
|2.50
|J.D.S. Neesham
|10
|1
|31
|5
|3.10
|C. de Grandhomme
|4
|1
|14
|1
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Jun 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- M A Gough, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R K Illingworth
Live Commentary
-
35.4
OUT! Caught. Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, top edge to short third man, by Latham.
-
35.3
Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
35.2
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam. Back of a length, down leg side backing away Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
35.1
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Alam is not messing around here. He moves his front foot out of the way and smashes one past mid-on for four.
-
34.6
Trent Boult to Aftab Alam. Length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
34.5
Trent Boult to Aftab Alam. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
34.4
Trent Boult to Hashmatullah Shahidi. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
34.3
Trent Boult to Aftab Alam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
34.2
Trent Boult to Aftab Alam. Back of a length, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
34.1
Trent Boult to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
33.6
Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam. Length ball, middle stump backing away Slog, Spliced to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
33.5
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
33.4
OUT! Bowled. Lockie Ferguson to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, hit helmet to. Rashid has out now. He tries to duck a shorter ball but it isn't short enough for him to get out of the way fully. The ball hits his helmet and hits the wicket. A very strange dismissal in the end.
-
33.3
Lockie Ferguson to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
33.2
Lockie Ferguson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
33.1
Lockie Ferguson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
32.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Rashid Khan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, run save by Santner.
-
32.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
32.4
OUT! Caught. Colin de Grandhomme to Ikram Ali Khil. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Guptill. Ali Khil is dismissed now. He scoops the ball up to backward point who takes an easy catch. It looked like a slower ball from de Grandhomme and that stopped the batsman from finding the gap.
-
32.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
32.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
32.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
31.6
Lockie Ferguson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
31.5
Lockie Ferguson to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.
-
31.4
Lockie Ferguson to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Munro.
-
31.3
Lockie Ferguson to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
31.2
Lockie Ferguson to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
31.1
Lockie Ferguson to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
30.6
Matt Henry to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip for 1 run, dropped catch by Taylor, fielded by Taylor.
-
30.5
Matt Henry to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
30.4
Matt Henry to Ikram Ali Khil. Short, middle stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
30.3
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
30.2
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Guptill.
-
30.1
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
29.6
Jimmy Neesham to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
29.5
Jimmy Neesham to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
29.4
Jimmy Neesham to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
29.3
Jimmy Neesham to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
29.2
Jimmy Neesham to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
29.1
Jimmy Neesham to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
28.6
Matt Henry to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
28.5
Matt Henry to Ikram Ali Khil. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
28.4
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
28.3
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
28.2
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
28.1
FOUR! Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Huge stroke of luck for Shahidi as he gets an inside edge onto the ball after attempting a drive. The ball just manages to miss the stumps and rolls away for four.
-
27.6
Jimmy Neesham to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
27.5
Jimmy Neesham to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
27.4
Jimmy Neesham to Ikram Ali Khil. Short, middle stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
27.3
Jimmy Neesham to Ikram Ali Khil. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Santner.
-
27.2
Jimmy Neesham to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Munro.
-
27.1
Jimmy Neesham to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
26.6
Matt Henry to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
26.5
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Guptill, fielded by Munro.
-
26.4
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
26.3
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
26.2
Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
26.1
FOUR! Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Henry opens up with a wide one and gets hit for four through cover. Afghanistan need these two to get a partnership if they have any chance of winning this one.