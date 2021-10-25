Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Afghanistan
190-4
Result
Scotland
60
Afghanistan win by 130 runs
Afghanistan vs Scotland
|Scotland 1st
|60All out (10.2 ov)
|Afghanistan 1st
|190-4 (20.0 ov)
|Afghanistan win by 130 runs
Scotland 1st Innings60 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.G. Munsey
|b Ur Rahman
|25
|18
|2
|2
|138.89
|K.J. Coetzer (c)
|b Ur Rahman
|10
|7
|2
|0
|142.86
|C.S. MacLeod
|lbw Ur Rahman
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.D. Berrington
|lbw Ur Rahman
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.H. Cross
|c Mohammadi b Murid
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.A. Leask
|lbw Khan
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.N. Greaves
|lbw Khan
|12
|12
|1
|0
|100.00
|M.R.J. Watt
|b Ur Rahman
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|J.H. Davey
|lbw Khan
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|S. Sharif
|Not out
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|B.T.J. Wheal
|b Khan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|All Out, 10.2 Overs
|60
Fall of Wickets
- 28 Coetzer 3.2ov
- 28 MacLeod 3.3ov
- 28 Berrington 3.6ov
- 30 Cross 4.3ov
- 36 Munsey 5.3ov
- 38 Leask 6.3ov
- 45 Watt 7.5ov
- 53 Greaves 8.5ov
- 60 Davey 10.1ov
- 60 Wheal 10.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Nabi
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|M. Zadran
|4
|0
|20
|5
|5.00
|N.u. Murid
|2
|0
|12
|1
|6.00
|Khan
|2.1
|0
|9
|3
|4.15
|K. Janat
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
Afghanistan 1st Innings190-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|b Watt
|44
|30
|3
|3
|146.67
|M.S. Mohammadi
|c Greaves b Sharif
|22
|15
|2
|1
|146.67
|R. Gurbaz
|c Coetzer b Davey
|46
|37
|1
|4
|124.32
|N. Zadran
|c Wheal b Sharif
|59
|34
|5
|3
|173.53
|M. Nabi (c)
|Not out
|11
|4
|2
|0
|275.00
|Extras
|5w, 3lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|190
Fall of Wickets
- 54 Mohammadi 5.5ov
- 82 Zazai 9.5ov
- 169 Gurbaz 18.3ov
- 190 Zadran 19.6ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B. Wheal
|4
|0
|42
|0
|10.50
|M.A. Leask
|1
|0
|18
|0
|18.00
|S. Sharif
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|Davey
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|M.R.J. Watt
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|C.N. Greaves
|3
|0
|30
|0
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- M A Gough