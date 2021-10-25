Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

190-4

Result
Badge

Scotland

60

Afghanistan win by 130 runs

Afghanistan vs Scotland

SUMMARY
Scotland 1st 60All out (10.2 ov)
Afghanistan 1st 190-4 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan win by 130 runs

Scotland 1st Innings60 All out

scotland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.G. Munsey b Ur Rahman 25 18 2 2 138.89
K.J. Coetzer (c) b Ur Rahman 10 7 2 0 142.86
C.S. MacLeod lbw Ur Rahman 0 1 0 0 0.00
R.D. Berrington lbw Ur Rahman 0 3 0 0 0.00
M.H. Cross c Mohammadi b Murid 0 1 0 0 0.00
M.A. Leask lbw Khan 0 5 0 0 0.00
C.N. Greaves lbw Khan 12 12 1 0 100.00
M.R.J. Watt b Ur Rahman 1 3 0 0 33.33
J.H. Davey lbw Khan 4 7 0 0 57.14
S. Sharif Not out 3 4 0 0 75.00
B.T.J. Wheal b Khan 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total All Out, 10.2 Overs 60

Fall of Wickets

  1. 28 Coetzer 3.2ov
  2. 28 MacLeod 3.3ov
  3. 28 Berrington 3.6ov
  4. 30 Cross 4.3ov
  5. 36 Munsey 5.3ov
  6. 38 Leask 6.3ov
  7. 45 Watt 7.5ov
  8. 53 Greaves 8.5ov
  9. 60 Davey 10.1ov
  10. 60 Wheal 10.2ov
Afghanistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
Nabi 1 0 11 0 11.00
M. Zadran 4 0 20 5 5.00
N.u. Murid 2 0 12 1 6.00
Khan 2.1 0 9 3 4.15
K. Janat 1 0 6 0 6.00

Afghanistan 1st Innings190-4

afghanistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H. Zazai b Watt 44 30 3 3 146.67
M.S. Mohammadi c Greaves b Sharif 22 15 2 1 146.67
R. Gurbaz c Coetzer b Davey 46 37 1 4 124.32
N. Zadran c Wheal b Sharif 59 34 5 3 173.53
M. Nabi (c) Not out 11 4 2 0 275.00
Extras 5w, 3lb 8
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 190
To Bat: 
M.A. Afghan,
G. Naib,
K. Janat,
R.A. Khan,
N.u. Murid,
M. Ur Rahman

Fall of Wickets

  1. 54 Mohammadi 5.5ov
  2. 82 Zazai 9.5ov
  3. 169 Gurbaz 18.3ov
  4. 190 Zadran 19.6ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Scotland Bowling
O M R W Econ
B. Wheal 4 0 42 0 10.50
M.A. Leask 1 0 18 0 18.00
S. Sharif 4 0 33 2 8.25
Davey 4 0 41 1 10.25
M.R.J. Watt 4 0 23 1 5.75
C.N. Greaves 3 0 30 0 10.00

Match Details

Date
25th Oct 2021
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, P Wilson
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
M A Gough