Cricket Match
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
182-8 (33.0 ov)
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|182-8 (33.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 182 for 8 with 17.0 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings182-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c Zadran b Nabi
|30
|45
|3
|0
|66.67
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Mohammadi b Khan
|78
|81
|8
|0
|96.30
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|b Nabi
|25
|34
|1
|0
|73.53
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Zurmatai b Nabi
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|A.D. Mathews
|c Zurmatai b Nabi
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.M. de Silva
|c Mohammadi b Hassan
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|run out (Shahidi)
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|b Zadran
|10
|21
|0
|1
|47.62
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|Not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.L. Malinga
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3nb, 21w, 9lb
|33
|Total
|33.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|182
- To Bat:
- A.N.P.R. Fernando
Fall of Wickets
- 92 Karunaratne 13.1ov
- 144 Thirimanne 21.2ov
- 146 Mendis 21.4ov
- 146 Mathews 21.6ov
- 149 de Silva 22.6ov
- 159 Perera 25.4ov
- 178 Tillakaratna 31.3ov
- 180 Perera 32.2ov
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- N J Llong, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- I J Gould
Live Commentary
-
32.6
Rashid Khan to Lasith Malinga. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, Gloved to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi. After some drizzle the umpires have decided the rain is getting too heavy and they call for the covers. Looking at the radar I don't think we will see much play for the next couple of hours but after that hopefully we should see a conclusion to this game.
-
32.5
Rashid Khan to Lasith Malinga. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zadran, shy attempt by Mohammadi. Almost a run out as they decide late to go for the second but the throw took Shahzad away from the stumps.
-
32.4
Rashid Khan to Lasith Malinga. Leg spinner length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
32.3
Rashid Khan to Lasith Malinga. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
32.2
OUT! Caught. Rashid Khan to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Mohammadi. Big appeal from Shahzad and Perera is gone too. He was looking to reverse sweep, the shot was on but the ball was too full and it just feathered the batsman's gloves on the way into the Shahzad's gloves, a good take from the big man. The Afghanistan players have all got their tails up here now, they sense they are in with a great chance in this game.
-
32.1
Rashid Khan to Suranga Lakmal. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
31.6
Dawlat Zadran to Suranga Lakmal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hassan.
-
31.5
Dawlat Zadran to Suranga Lakmal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
31.4
Dawlat Zadran to Suranga Lakmal. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
31.3
OUT! Bowled. Dawlat Zadran to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to. Oh dear, that wasn't pretty from Udana. A big swipe across the line and Dawlat has cleaned him up, the ball crashing into middle and off. With Kusal Perera at the other end and nearly 20 overs left to bat I'm not sure that was what was required.
-
31.2
Dawlat Zadran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hassan.
-
31.1
Dawlat Zadran to Kusal Perera. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
30.6
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi. It's a different game out here now that Sri Lanka have hit the self-destruct button, a maiden from Rashid.
-
30.5
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
30.4
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
30.3
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Zazai.
-
30.2
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
30.1
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
29.6
Mohammad Nabi to Isuru Udana. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
29.5
Mohammad Nabi to Isuru Udana. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
29.4
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
29.3
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
29.2
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
29.1
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
28.6
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
28.5
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, padded to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
28.4
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
28.3
Rashid Khan to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run.
-
28.2
Rashid Khan to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
28.1
Rashid Khan to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Shahidi.
-
27.6
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
27.5
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
27.4
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
27.3
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
27.2
Mohammad Nabi to Isuru Udana. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
27.1
SIX! Mohammad Nabi to Isuru Udana. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Lovely shot, a full flow of the bat and Udana lofts the ball all the way over the ropes.
-
26.6
Hamid Hassan to Kusal Perera. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
26.5
Hamid Hassan to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zazai.
-
26.5
Wide Hamid Hassan to Isuru Udana. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to fine leg for 5 runs. Too much enthusiasm from Hamid Hassan and that will be another five wides.
-
26.4
Hamid Hassan to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
26.3
Hamid Hassan to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Naib.
-
26.2
Hamid Hassan to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
26.1
Hamid Hassan to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
25.6
Mohammad Nabi to Isuru Udana. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Naib.
-
25.5
Mohammad Nabi to Isuru Udana. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
25.4
OUT! Run Out. Mohammad Nabi to Thisara Perera. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover, fielded by Shahidi, by Mohammadi. Thisara Perera where are you going? He pushed the ball straight to cover and set off for a run. Kusal Perera sent him back in disbelief but it was too late, Shahidi had picked the ball up at cover and threw it in and Shahzad did really well to take it and swing his gloves round into the stumps, breaking them just before Thisara Perera could regain his ground.
-
25.3
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zazai.
-
25.3
Wide Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
25.2
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
25.1
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
24.6
Hamid Hassan to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
24.5
Hamid Hassan to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ur Rahman, shy attempt by Shahidi. Almost a run out as both batsmen stop and start without saying anything. The misfield rebounded to another fielder and a direct hit and Perera was gone at the striker's end.
-
24.4
Hamid Hassan to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
24.3
Hamid Hassan to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hassan.
-
24.2
Hamid Hassan to Kusal Perera. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
24.1
Hamid Hassan to Kusal Perera. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
23.6
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Shahidi, fielded by Hassan.
-
23.5
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
23.4
Mohammad Nabi to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Zazai.
-
23.3
Mohammad Nabi to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Naib.
-
23.2
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
23.1
Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.