Teenager Ikram Alikhil struck 86 as Afghanistan mounted a plucky run-chase against West Indies before slipping to a 23-run defeat, at Headingley.

The 18-year-old shared a second-wicket stand of 133 with Rahmat Shah (62) as Gulbadin Naib's side pushed hard to chase down 312 before closing on 288 off exactly 50 overs.

The result means Afghanistan finish their World Cup campaign without a win despite posting their highest ODI score batting second while West Indies end a run of six defeats in a row.

Afghanistan's hopes of pulling off a memorable victory were boosted early on when Chris Gayle chased a wide delivery from Dawlat Zadran and snicked behind for seven in what is likely to be his World Cup swansong.

The opener needed to score only 18 to become West Indies' top ODI runs-scorer of all time but paid the price for a rush of blood.

Shai Hope (77) should have followed swiftly for just five but Rashid Khan (1-52) dropped a sitter at midwicket allowing the right-hander to put on 88 with Evin Lewis (58).

Recalled opener Lewis reached his fifty off 62 balls only to then hole out to long on off Rashid, clearing the way for Shimron Hetmyer (39) to showcase his power-hitting.

The 22-year-old cut loose to despatch Mohammad Nabi (1-56) for two sixes before swatting a short Dawlat delivery to midwicket and departing in disbelief at his downfall.

Hope followed 18 runs later having plundered back-to-back off-side boundaries off Nabi, his chances of a hundred undone as he holed out to Rashid at deep midwicket.

Afghanistan's sub-par fielding display cost them dear as Nicholas Pooran received lives on nine and 12, allowing him to share a 105-run stand with Jason Holder (45).

The West Indies skipper struck four sixes in total including a 98m effort over midwicket off Mujeeb and the partnership was only broken when both batsmen ended up at the same end as Pooran attempted to steal a single to the wicketkeeper.

Holder fell to the very next ball but Carlos Brathwaite provided the explosive finish, striking 14 off the last three deliveries of the innings, including a four to long off where Gulbadin Naib was left unsighted by the sun.

The captain's day got little better as he was the first to fall in Afghanistan's chase, miscuing to Lewis at square leg for five, but Rahmat and Ikram fought back with an array of classy strokes.

West Indies got the breakthrough they so desperately needed when Rahmat - dropped on 57 by Cottrell at long-off - was caught by Gayle at short extra cover as he looked to work leg-side.

Afghanistan remained ahead of the run-rate but started to lose momentum when Ikram failed to overturn an lbw decision after he attempted to sweep Gayle (1-28).

The loss of the wicket left Afghanistan on 189-3 - with 123 runs needed in just under 15 overs - but two wickets in seven runs helped turned the tide in West Indies' favour.

A fizzing Hetmyer throw caught Najibullah Zadran (32) short of his ground before Mohammad Nabi picked out deep cover off Kemar Roach, the pick of the attack.

Asghar Afghan (40) kept up the fight until becoming one of Brathwaite's four victims and a cameo from Sayed Shirzad (25 off 17) ensured an entertaining finish, capped when Fabian Allen took a spectacular one-handed catch off the final ball of the match.

