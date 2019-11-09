West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match one-day international series.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 3-60 as the Windies were restricted to 247-9 at Lucknow with Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis making half-centuries.

Shai Hope scored 43 and Shimron Hetmyer 34, but only Pooran scored at over a run a ball in his 67 from 50 balls.

Afghanistan, though, were always behind the rate despite stands of 53 between Rahmat Shah (33) and Hazratullah Zazai (23) and 68 between Najibullah Zadran (56) and Mohammad Nabi (32).

Roston Chase (3-30), Sheldon Cottrell (3-29) and Hayden Walsh (3-36) took three wickets each as Afghanistan were bowled out for 200.

The teams will meet again at Lucknow in the third and final ODI on Monday.