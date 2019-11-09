Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

200
Result
Badge

W Indies

247-9

West Indies win by 47 runs

Afghanistan vs W Indies

West Indies beat Afghanistan in second ODI to wrap up series win

Kieron Pollard's side take unassailable 2-0 lead after 47-run victory in Lucknow

Nicholas Pooran made 67 from 50 balls for West Indies at Lucknow

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match one-day international series.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 3-60 as the Windies were restricted to 247-9 at Lucknow with Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis making half-centuries.

Shai Hope scored 43 and Shimron Hetmyer 34, but only Pooran scored at over a run a ball in his 67 from 50 balls.

Afghanistan, though, were always behind the rate despite stands of 53 between Rahmat Shah (33) and Hazratullah Zazai (23) and 68 between Najibullah Zadran (56) and Mohammad Nabi (32).

Roston Chase (3-30), Sheldon Cottrell (3-29) and Hayden Walsh (3-36) took three wickets each as Afghanistan were bowled out for 200.

The teams will meet again at Lucknow in the third and final ODI on Monday.

Match Details

Date
9th Nov 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Ekana International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A S Pakteen, I Safi
TV Umpire
B Shinwari
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A S Durrani

afghanistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H. Zazai c Cottrell b Chase 23
M.J. Ahmadi c&b Cottrell 0
R.S. Zurmatai run out (Pollard) 33
I.A. Khil c Holder b Chase 19
M.A. Afghan c Lewis b Chase 3
N. Zadran c Pooran b Cottrell 56
M. Nabi lbw Walsh 32
R. Khan s Pooran b Walsh 2
S. Ashraf c Hetmyer b Walsh 13
M. Ur Rahman c Shepherd b Cottrell 0
N.u. Murid Not out 8
Extras 1nb, 2w, 8lb 11
Total All Out, 45.4 Overs 200
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 9 0 29 3
Holder 10 1 52 0
Chase 10 0 30 3
A.S. Joseph 6 0 22 0
R. Shepherd 3 0 22 0
Pollard 1 0 1 0
H.R. Walsh 6.4 0 36 3
Full Bowling Card

