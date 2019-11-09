Cricket Match
Afghanistan
102-4
W Indies
247-9 (50.0 ov)
Afghanistan vs W Indies
|Afghanistan 1st
|102-4 (24.0 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|247-9 (50.0 ov)
|Afghanistan need 146 runs to win from 26.0 overs
Afghanistan 1st Innings102-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Cottrell b Chase
|23
|30
|1
|2
|76.67
|M.J. Ahmadi
|c&b Cottrell
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.S. Zurmatai
|run out (Pollard)
|33
|54
|4
|0
|61.11
|I.A. Khil
|Not out
|18
|31
|2
|0
|58.06
|M.A. Afghan
|c Lewis b Chase
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|N. Zadran
|Not out
|17
|18
|3
|0
|94.44
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 6lb
|8
|Total
|24.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|102
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Ahmadi 0.5ov
- 54 Zurmatai 13.6ov
- 61 Zazai 14.4ov
- 79 Afghan 18.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|12
|1
|3.00
|Holder
|5
|0
|27
|0
|5.40
|Chase
|8
|0
|25
|2
|3.13
|A.S. Joseph
|6
|0
|22
|0
|3.67
|R. Shepherd
|0.5
|0
|9
|0
|10.80
W Indies 1st Innings247-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.D. Hope
|lbw Khan
|43
|77
|5
|0
|55.84
|E. Lewis
|b Ahmadi
|54
|75
|6
|1
|72.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Ahmadi b Nabi
|34
|43
|2
|1
|79.07
|R.L. Chase
|b Ur Rahman
|9
|22
|1
|0
|40.91
|N. Pooran
|c Ashraf b Murid
|67
|50
|7
|3
|134.00
|K.A. Pollard (c)
|c&b Ashraf
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|J.O. Holder
|run out (Ur Rahman)
|9
|13
|0
|0
|69.23
|R. Shepherd
|c Ashraf b Murid
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|A.S. Joseph
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|H.R. Walsh
|c Khan b Murid
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|11w, 6lb
|17
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|247
- To Bat:
- S.S. Cottrell
Fall of Wickets
- 98 Hope 24.4ov
- 106 Lewis 25.6ov
- 137 Chase 34.3ov
- 156 Hetmyer 37.6ov
- 160 Pollard 39.3ov
- 182 Holder 43.1ov
- 232 Shepherd 47.5ov
- 242 Pooran 49.2ov
- 247 Walsh 49.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Zadran
|10
|1
|52
|1
|5.20
|N.u. Murid
|9
|0
|60
|3
|6.67
|S. Ashraf
|9
|1
|37
|1
|4.11
|Nabi
|10
|2
|37
|1
|3.70
|Khan
|10
|0
|45
|1
|4.50
|J.J. Ahmadi
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Ekana International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Pakteen, I Safi
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- B Shinwari
Live Commentary
-
23.6
Romario Shepherd to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
23.6
Wide Romario Shepherd to Najibullah Zadran. Short, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
23.5
Romario Shepherd to Najibullah Zadran. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
23.4
Romario Shepherd to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
23.3
FOUR! Romario Shepherd to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chase. Another boundary, but it's more in fortune this time as the inside edge evades the stumps and goes for four
-
23.2
FOUR! Romario Shepherd to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Straying down legside and helped on it's way to the rope
-
23.1
Romario Shepherd to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
22.6
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
22.5
Roston Chase to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
22.4
Roston Chase to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, padded to cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
22.3
FOUR! Roston Chase to Najibullah Zadran. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. First bit of improvisation from the Afghan batsman and it brings four
-
22.2
Roston Chase to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
22.1
Roston Chase to Najibullah Zadran. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
21.6
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
21.5
Alzarri Joseph to Najibullah Zadran. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
21.4
Alzarri Joseph to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter, no foot movement driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
21.3
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
21.2
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
21.1
APPEAL! Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Hope, appeal made for Caught.
-
20.6
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
20.5
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
20.4
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
20.3
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
20.2
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
20.1
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
19.6
Alzarri Joseph to Najibullah Zadran. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
19.5
Alzarri Joseph to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
19.4
Alzarri Joseph to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
19.3
Alzarri Joseph to Najibullah Zadran., on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
19.2
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.
-
19.1
Alzarri Joseph to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
18.6
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase. The number of insects and midges is starting to become a problem for the fielders, some even taking to wearing masks over their mouths
-
18.5
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
18.4
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
18.3
Roston Chase to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
18.2
OUT! Caught. Roston Chase to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Lewis. Poor shot from Ashgar, waltzes down the track, gets nowhere near the desired connection and holes out to deep mid-wicket.
-
18.1
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
17.6
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Chase.
-
17.5
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Slog, mis-timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Not pretty from Ikram, but very effective
-
17.4
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
17.3
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
17.2
Alzarri Joseph to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
17.1
Alzarri Joseph to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
16.6
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
16.5
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
16.4
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
16.3
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
16.2
Roston Chase to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
16.1
Roston Chase to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Walsh, fielded by Pooran.
-
15.6
Alzarri Joseph to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
15.5
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
15.4
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
15.3
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
15.2
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
15.1
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khil. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Fortune for Ikram, thick outside edge, but there is only a third slip and not a first
-
14.6
APPEAL! Roston Chase to Asghar Afghan. Off break half volley, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
14.5
Roston Chase to Asghar Afghan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
14.4
OUT! Caught. Roston Chase to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Cottrell. Just as Hetmyer did earlier it's six and out. The man goes back out on the rope and it sails straight to him. Poor decision from Zazai and problems now for Afghanistan
-
14.3
SIX! Roston Chase to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Strong wrists from Zazai clears the rope at long on
-
14.2
Roston Chase to Hazratullah Zazai. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
14.1
Roston Chase to Ikram Ali Khil. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, bat-pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.