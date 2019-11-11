Shai Hope hit an unbeaten 109 as West Indies chased down 250 to beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their third one-day international and clinch a first ODI series sweep in five years.

Hope's seventh ODI century was a measured 149-ball effort as the opener helped his side recover from a dreadful start to their run-chase, with the West Indies slipping to 4-2 inside the opening three overs.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-49) dismissed talented left-handed hitters Evin Lewis (1) and Shimron Hetmyer (0), both lbw to almost identical deliveries, in his second over.

Hope led the recovery, first with Brandon King (39) - on his ODI debut - as the pair put on 64 for the third wicket before King was bowled by Rashid Khan (1-46).

But Hope found further willing partners, with Nicholas Pooran (21), captain Keiron Pollard (32) and Roston Chase (42no) all too sharing in half-century stands with the mainstay of the innings.

Hope reached his hundred in the 45th over before Chase struck the winning runs with eight balls to spare, clinching a first ODI series whitewash for the West Indies since a 3-0 win over Bangladesh in 2014.

Earlier, Asghar Afghan struck 86 from 85 balls, while opener Hazratullah Zazai and veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi both scored fifty, as Afghanistan tallied 249-7 after being put into bat.

Keemo Paul impressed for the West Indies, the seamer talking 3-44 from his 10 overs in his first action of the series, while paceman Alzarri Joseph took 2-59.

It was the destructive pace pairing of Paul and Joseph that did the damage early on, reducing Afghanistan to 74-4 inside the opening 20 overs, before Asghar and Nabi lifted the team up to a dependable total.

It wasn't to be, however, as Hope's fine hundred ensure a clean sweep in the series for the West Indies. The two teams next meet on Thursday in the first of three T20 internationals before facing each other in a one-off Test match.