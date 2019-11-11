Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

249-7
Result
Badge

W Indies

253-5

West Indies win by 5 wickets

Afghanistan vs W Indies

Shai Hope hundred sees West Indies to ODI series whitewash of Afghanistan

Shai Hope has hit seven centuries for the West Indies across his 69 one-day international appearances

Shai Hope hit an unbeaten 109 as West Indies chased down 250 to beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their third one-day international and clinch a first ODI series sweep in five years.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Hope's seventh ODI century was a measured 149-ball effort as the opener helped his side recover from a dreadful start to their run-chase, with the West Indies slipping to 4-2 inside the opening three overs.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-49) dismissed talented left-handed hitters Evin Lewis (1) and Shimron Hetmyer (0), both lbw to almost identical deliveries, in his second over.

Hope led the recovery, first with Brandon King (39) - on his ODI debut - as the pair put on 64 for the third wicket before King was bowled by Rashid Khan (1-46).

But Hope found further willing partners, with Nicholas Pooran (21), captain Keiron Pollard (32) and Roston Chase (42no) all too sharing in half-century stands with the mainstay of the innings.

Hope reached his hundred in the 45th over before Chase struck the winning runs with eight balls to spare, clinching a first ODI series whitewash for the West Indies since a 3-0 win over Bangladesh in 2014.

Earlier, Asghar Afghan struck 86 from 85 balls, while opener Hazratullah Zazai and veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi both scored fifty, as Afghanistan tallied 249-7 after being put into bat.

Keemo Paul impressed for the West Indies, the seamer talking 3-44 from his 10 overs in his first action of the series, while paceman Alzarri Joseph took 2-59.

It was the destructive pace pairing of Paul and Joseph that did the damage early on, reducing Afghanistan to 74-4 inside the opening 20 overs, before Asghar and Nabi lifted the team up to a dependable total.

It wasn't to be, however, as Hope's fine hundred ensure a clean sweep in the series for the West Indies. The two teams next meet on Thursday in the first of three T20 internationals before facing each other in a one-off Test match.

Match Details

Date
11th Nov 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Ekana International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
B Shinwari, A S Durrani
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
I Safi

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.D. Hope Not out 109
E. Lewis lbw Ur Rahman 1
S.O. Hetmyer lbw Ur Rahman 0
B.A. King b Khan 39
N. Pooran c Zadran b Ashraf 21
K.A. Pollard c Zadran b Nabi 32
R.L. Chase Not out 42
Extras 4w, 4b, 1lb 9
Total 48.4 Overs 253 - 5
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 10 1 49 2
M.Y. Ahmadzai 8.4 1 49 0
S. Ashraf 10 0 57 1
Nabi 10 1 47 1
Khan 10 0 46 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK