​​​​​​​Teenage batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 79 from 52 deliveries as Afghanistan completed a 2-1 T20I series win over West Indies with a 29-run victory in the decider in Lucknow.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Gurbaz, 17, struck five sixes and six fours in his second T20I fifty and looked on course to become the third player from Afghanistan to hit a hundred in the format - after opening partner Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad - until he slapped Kieron Pollard to Keemo Paul at deep point.

Gurbaz was the only member of the top four to pass two with Asghar Afghan (24 off 20), Mohammad Nabi (15 off 7) and Najibullah Zadran (14 off 14) providing the best support in Afghanistan's 156-8.

West Indies could muster only 127-7 in reply - Shai Hope top-scoring with 52 - as seamer Naveen-ul-Haq (3-24) led an excellent bowling performance.

Afghanistan quickly reduced West Indies to 42-3 with Lendl Simmons (7), Brandon King (1) and, after a cameo, Evin Lewis (24 off 23) dismissed.

Hope kept West Indies afloat but the run rate began to get out of hand and when he was caught off Gulbadin Naib at extra-cover from the first ball of the 19th over with 39 runs still required, the game was up.

A plus for West Indies once again was seamer Kesrick Williams, who added 2-31 to his three-wicket hauls across the first two games to end as the leading wicket-taker in the series with eight scalps at an average of 8.87.

West Indies - who whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the preceding ODI series - won the opening T20I thanks principally to Lewis' 68 from 41 deliveries, before Afghanistan levelled the series with victory on Saturday as seamer Karim Janat took 5-11 from his four overs.

The sides will now meet in a one-off Test match, also in Lucknow, starting on November 27.