Evin Lewis smashed 68 from 41 balls as the West Indies comfortably beat Afghanistan by 30 runs in the first T20 international of their three-match series.

Lewis cracked four fours and six sixes at the top of the order as the West Indies posted 164-5 from their 20 overs, with captain Kieron Pollard also contributing an unbeaten 32 off 22 in a late cameo.

Afghanistan limped out of the gates in reply, losing two wickets for seven runs in the opening three overs; Hazratullah Zazai (23), Asghar Afghan (25) and Najibullah Zadran (27) all threatened only to depart at crucial moments.

Kesrick Williams was the pick of the Windies' bowlers, the paceman taking 3-17 from his four overs, while Pollard again contributed with 2-17 from his three, including the key scalps of Asghar and Najibullah.

Earlier, without one of their star batsmen in Nicholas Pooran - banned for four T20 matches after admitting to tampering with the ball in the third ODI between the teams on Monday - the West indies were put into bat after losing the toss.

Afghanistan struck swiftly with the ball, off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-27) bowling Brandon King with the fourth ball of the game.

Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer (21) countered, with an 87-run stand in little more than nine overs, before the world's leading leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1-34) did for Hetmyer and Gulbadin Naib (2-24) removed Lewis in the space of two overs.

The innings was not to be derailed, though, with Denesh Ramdin (20) and Pollard providing the late spark to lift the West Indies up to what proved to be a match-winning score.

Afghanistan will hope for better in the second T20I on Saturday as they look to register their first win. The West Indies whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the preceding ODI series.