England's hopes of winning the Under-19 World Cup are over after they slumped to a two-wicket defeat in a topsy-turvy last-ball thriller to Australia in Kimberley.

England's second loss in as many matches means they cannot qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament in South Africa and will now compete in the plate competition for teams finishing third and fourth in their groups.

George Balderson's side had fought back superbly with the ball after Australia had reached 153-2 after 30 overs in their pursuit of 253, with the batting side tumbling to 206-8 and needing 40 from 16 balls.

However, Connor Sully (35no off 20) then smashed England seamer Blake Cullen for three sixes and a four from the final four deliveries of the 48th over to drag Australia back into the game at Diamond Oval.

Todd Murphy (16no off 10) then hit one boundary in each of the 49th and 50th overs before Sully completed a scampered two off the penultimate ball following a mis-field to take the scores level and then knocked the winning single as Australia joined West Indies in qualifying from Group B.

England lost to West Indies in their opening game on Monday and the heart-breaking defeat to Australia means Saturday's final group game, against Nigeria, is now a virtual dead-rubber.

Balderson's team looked well on course for the last eight after spinners Hamidullah Qadri and Lewis Goldsworthy and paceman Cullen each picked up two wickets to derail the run chase after Mackenzie Harvey (65) and Lachlan Hearne (45) had put on 83 for the third wicket.

England, like Australia, lost a cluster of wickets around the 30-over mark in their innings as they slipped from 141-2 to 146-5 with top-scorer Ben Charlesworth (82 off 100 balls) fifth man out.

However, Daniel Mousley (51no of 44) added 45 with Joey Evison and then an unbroken 60 with Kasey Aldridge (32no off 25) as England posted 252-7 - a total that for a long while looked like being enough.

