Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia U19

253-8
Result
Badge

England U19

252-7

Australia Under 19s win by 2 wickets

Australia U19 vs England U19

England's Under-19 World Cup hopes ended by Australia

England suffer second defeat in as many games and cannot now qualify for quarter-finals

England will now compete in the Under-19 World Cup plate competition after defeat to Australia

England's hopes of winning the Under-19 World Cup are over after they slumped to a two-wicket defeat in a topsy-turvy last-ball thriller to Australia in Kimberley.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England's second loss in as many matches means they cannot qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament in South Africa and will now compete in the plate competition for teams finishing third and fourth in their groups.

George Balderson's side had fought back superbly with the ball after Australia had reached 153-2 after 30 overs in their pursuit of 253, with the batting side tumbling to 206-8 and needing 40 from 16 balls.

However, Connor Sully (35no off 20) then smashed England seamer Blake Cullen for three sixes and a four from the final four deliveries of the 48th over to drag Australia back into the game at Diamond Oval.

Todd Murphy (16no off 10) then hit one boundary in each of the 49th and 50th overs before Sully completed a scampered two off the penultimate ball following a mis-field to take the scores level and then knocked the winning single as Australia joined West Indies in qualifying from Group B.

England lost to West Indies in their opening game on Monday and the heart-breaking defeat to Australia means Saturday's final group game, against Nigeria, is now a virtual dead-rubber.

Ben Charlesworth top-scored with 82 in England's defeat in Kimberley

Balderson's team looked well on course for the last eight after spinners Hamidullah Qadri and Lewis Goldsworthy and paceman Cullen each picked up two wickets to derail the run chase after Mackenzie Harvey (65) and Lachlan Hearne (45) had put on 83 for the third wicket.

England, like Australia, lost a cluster of wickets around the 30-over mark in their innings as they slipped from 141-2 to 146-5 with top-scorer Ben Charlesworth (82 off 100 balls) fifth man out.

However, Daniel Mousley (51no of 44) added 45 with Joey Evison and then an unbroken 60 with Kasey Aldridge (32no off 25) as England posted 252-7 - a total that for a long while looked like being enough.

Watch more Under-19 World Cup action live on Sky Sports Cricket (red button) from 7.45am on Friday as defending champions India face New Zealand.

Match Details

Date
23rd Jan 2020
Toss
Australia Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
A Yaqoob, A T Holdstock
TV Umpire
S I S Saikat
Match Referee
S Wadvalla
Reserve Umpire
R Black

australia u19 BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Fanning c Cox b Aldridge 31
J. Fraser-McGurk lbw Balderson 11
M. Harvey b Qadri 65
L. Hearne s Cox b Goldsworthy 45
O. Davies c Haynes b Goldsworthy 5
L. Scott b Qadri 1
P. Rowe c Goldsworthy b Cullen 11
T. Sangha b Cullen 21
C. Sully Not out 35
T. Murphy Not out 16
Extras 1nb, 9w, 2lb 12
Total 50.0 Overs 253 - 8
Full Batting Card

england u19 BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
G.P. Balderson 10 0 47 1
B.C. Cullen 7 0 68 2
H. Qadri 10 1 35 2
K. Aldridge 9 0 39 1
D. Mousley 1 0 12 0
L.P. Goldsworthy 10 3 24 2
J. Evison 3 0 26 0
Full Bowling Card

