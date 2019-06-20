Australia vs Bangladesh

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Play due to restart at 2:35pm local time
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.A. Warner
|c Hossain b Sarkar
|166
|A.J. Finch
|c Hossain b Sarkar
|53
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Rahim b Sarkar
|89
|G.J. Maxwell
|run out (Hossain)
|32
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|6
|S.P.D. Smith
|lbw Rahman
|1
|A.T. Carey
|Not out
|9
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 1b, 5lb
|12
|Total
|49.0 Overs
|368 - 5
Full Batting Card
bangladesh BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Mortaza
|8
|0
|56
|0
|M. Rahman
|8
|0
|56
|1
|Al Hasan
|6
|0
|50
|0
|M.R. Hossain
|9
|0
|83
|0
|M.H. Miraz
|10
|0
|59
|0
|Sarkar
|8
|0
|58
|3