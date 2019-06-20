Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

368-5 (49.0 ov)
Rain
Badge

Bangladesh

 

Play due to restart at 2:35pm local time

Australia vs Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE!

Live text commentary as Australia take on Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
20th Jun 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner c Hossain b Sarkar 166
A.J. Finch c Hossain b Sarkar 53
U.T. Khawaja c Rahim b Sarkar 89
G.J. Maxwell run out (Hossain) 32
M.P. Stoinis Not out 6
S.P.D. Smith lbw Rahman 1
A.T. Carey Not out 9
Extras 1nb, 5w, 1b, 5lb 12
Total 49.0 Overs 368 - 5
bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Mortaza 8 0 56 0
M. Rahman 8 0 56 1
Al Hasan 6 0 50 0
M.R. Hossain 9 0 83 0
M.H. Miraz 10 0 59 0
Sarkar 8 0 58 3
