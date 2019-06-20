Cricket Match
Australia
368-5 (49.0 ov)
Bangladesh
Australia vs Bangladesh
|Australia 1st
|368-5 (49.0 ov)
|Play due to restart at 2:35pm local time
Australia 1st Innings368-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Hossain b Sarkar
|166
|147
|14
|5
|112.93
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Hossain b Sarkar
|53
|51
|5
|2
|103.92
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Rahim b Sarkar
|89
|72
|10
|0
|123.61
|G.J. Maxwell
|run out (Hossain)
|32
|10
|2
|3
|320.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|6
|7
|0
|0
|85.71
|S.P.D. Smith
|lbw Rahman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|A.T. Carey
|Not out
|9
|6
|1
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 1b, 5lb
|12
|Total
|49.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|368
Fall of Wickets
- 121 Finch 20.5ov
- 313 Warner 44.2ov
- 352 Maxwell 46.2ov
- 353 Khawaja 46.5ov
- 354 Smith 47.1ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mortaza
|8
|0
|56
|0
|7.00
|M. Rahman
|8
|0
|56
|1
|7.00
|Al Hasan
|6
|0
|50
|0
|8.33
|M.R. Hossain
|9
|0
|83
|0
|9.22
|M.H. Miraz
|10
|0
|59
|0
|5.90
|Sarkar
|8
|0
|58
|3
|7.25
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
48.6
Soumya Sarkar to Alex Carey. Off cutter short, down leg side backing away cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Miraz.
That's annoying. Just one over left in the innings and it starts bucketing it down. Hopefully just a shower and they can finish things off sharply.
-
48.5
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar to Alex Carey. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Low full toss, and Carey caresses this through the covers to pick up a much needed boundary. Australia have struggled in these last few overs.
-
48.4
Soumya Sarkar to Marcus Stoinis. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.
-
48.3
Soumya Sarkar to Marcus Stoinis. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
48.2
Soumya Sarkar to Marcus Stoinis. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
48.1
Soumya Sarkar to Alex Carey. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
47.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Alex Carey. Yorker, to leg Deep in crease driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
47.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
47.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Alex Carey. Full toss, middle stump Deep in crease pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
47.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
47.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Alex Carey. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.
-
47.1
OUT! L.B.W. Mustafizur Rahman to Steven Smith. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to. That's stone dead. Smith doesn't last too long. The standard trigger movement of going across his crease, and he just misses a straight one. Full toss, passes the inside edge, and thumps into the pad in front of middle. A waste of a review from him as well. Plumb.
-
46.6
Soumya Sarkar to Steven Smith. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
46.5
OUT! Caught. Soumya Sarkar to Usman Khawaja. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Rahim. Sarkar gets his third! Impressive stuff from him today. Digs this one into the pitch, Khawaja is through his shot a tad too early, and he gets a thin under edge through to the keeper.
-
46.4
Soumya Sarkar to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
46.3
Soumya Sarkar to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
46.2
OUT! Run Out. Soumya Sarkar to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg, direct hit by Hossain. Finally a good bit of fielding from Bangladesh! The ball squirts out to short fine leg, Maxwell is left stranded in the middle of the pitch after a miscommunication, and Rubel nails the stumps at the striker's end. A handy wicket to pick up, given the destruction that Maxwell was showing.
-
46.1
SIX! Soumya Sarkar to Glenn Maxwell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. A bouncer at this pace won't work. Maxwell swats this powerfully over mid wicket for a maximum.
-
45.6
FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Usman Khawaja. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Khawaja still going well at the other end. He walks outside leg, exposing all three, and drives crisply through point for four.
-
45.5
Rubel Hossain to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Iqbal.
-
45.4
Rubel Hossain to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, off stump Deep in crease driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
45.3
SIX! Rubel Hossain to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Not the length to bowl at this stage. Right in the slot, Maxwell keeps still, and deposits this into the crowd. What a strike.
-
45.2
FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Front leg well out the way for Maxwell, and he throws the hands at it. Drilled through the covers for four.
-
45.1
FREE HIT. SIX! Rubel Hossain to Glenn Maxwell., Deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Remarkable from Maxwell. Right back in the crease, leans further back, and nails it over mid off for six.
-
45.1
No ball Rubel Hossain to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
44.6
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Maxwell squeezes this out through backward point, and he expertly places this into the gap. No cutting that one off!
-
44.5
Soumya Sarkar to Usman Khawaja. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
44.4
Soumya Sarkar to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miraz.
-
44.3
Soumya Sarkar to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Das.
-
44.2
OUT! Caught. Soumya Sarkar to David Warner. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short third man, by Hossain. Soumya Sarkar does it again! A very slow slower ball bouncer, which Warner tries to flick over short third man. No pace to work with, and he ends up just lifting it into the hands of Rubel. End of a magical knock from the opener.
-
44.1
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump no foot movement driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. At full stretch to reach this delivery, and it flies off the bat to the point fence. Everything seems to be hitting the rope now.
-
43.6
Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
43.5
Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, shy attempt by Rahman.
-
43.4
FOUR! Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Short, down leg side backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Exceptional from Warner. Cramped for room down the legside, but just uses the pace, and dinks it over the top.
-
43.3
FOUR! Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Half volley, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Close to finding the yorker, but not close enough. Warner can get underneath the ball, and smear it to the wide long on fence.
-
43.2
Rubel Hossain to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
43.1
Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side backing away Switch Hit, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
42.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to David Warner. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
42.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
42.4
FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Khajawa is oozing class once again. Leaning into the drive, and firmly punching it through point for four.
-
42.3
Mashrafe Mortaza to David Warner. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman. That's 150 up for Warner. Looks pretty unstoppable now. Can he bat through?
-
42.2
SIX! Mashrafe Mortaza to David Warner. Full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Bangladesh are not finding the right areas in this last phase of the innings. Full toss again, and Warner belts it over mid wicket for another max.
-
42.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
41.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
41.5
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Usman Khawaja. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Finding the fence with ease now. Khawaja leans back, and hammers a pull shot perfectly into the gap.
-
41.4
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Mustafizur is looking for the yorker, but cannot get it right. A juicy full toss, which is flipped over mid wicket for four more.
-
41.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Das.
-
41.2
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Usman Khawaja. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Smart from Khawaja. Waits for this ball, then ramps it over short third man for another four.
-
41.1
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. A little bit streaky. The ball runs off the outside edge, but Rahim can only get a fingertip to it, which isn't enough to prevent the boundary.
-
40.6
SIX! Shakib Al Hasan to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Shakib chucking down all sorts here. Drops his length, Warner rocks back, and plants this into the stands.
-
40.5
Shakib Al Hasan to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for no runs, direct hit by Rahman.
-
40.4
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Switch Hit, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Quality from Warner. He quickly jumps into position, and lifts this over short third man for a one bounce four.
-
40.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
40.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Usman Khawaja. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah, fielded by Rahman.
-
40.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
39.6
Rubel Hossain to Usman Khawaja. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
39.5
Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.
-
39.4
Rubel Hossain to Usman Khawaja. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.
-
39.3
Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
39.2
Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Das.
-
39.1
SIX! Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Fantastic shot from Warner. Full face of the bat, and launched it straight back over the bowler's head into the sightscreen.
-
39.1
Wide Rubel Hossain to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.