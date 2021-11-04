Cricket Match
Australia
Bangladesh
65-8 (13.0 ov)
Australia vs Bangladesh
|Bangladesh 1st
|65-8 (13.0 ov)
|Bangladesh are 65 for 8 with 7.0 overs left
Bangladesh 1st Innings65-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.N. Sheikh
|c Cummins b Hazlewood
|17
|16
|3
|0
|106.25
|L.K. Das
|b Starc
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Sarkar
|b Hazlewood
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|M. Rahim
|lbw Maxwell
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M. Mahmudullah (c)
|c Wade b Starc
|16
|18
|2
|0
|88.89
|A.H. Dhrubo
|c Finch b Zampa
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Hossain
|c Wade b Zampa
|19
|18
|1
|1
|105.56
|M. Hasan
|lbw Zampa
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|T. Ahmed
|Not out
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|M. Rahman
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|13.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|65
- To Bat:
- M.S. Islam
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Das 0.3ov
- 6 Sarkar 1.6ov
- 10 Rahim 2.5ov
- 32 Sheikh 5.3ov
- 33 Dhrubo 6.1ov
- 62 Hossain 10.5ov
- 62 Hasan 10.6ov
- 65 Mahmudullah 12.2ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|3.1
|0
|21
|1
|6.63
|Hazlewood
|2
|0
|8
|2
|4.00
|Maxwell
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3.00
|P.J. Cummins
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|A. Zampa
|3
|0
|16
|3
|5.33
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
Live Commentary
-
12.6
Mitchell Starc to Mustafizur Rahman. Full toss, middle stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
12.5
Mitchell Starc to Mustafizur Rahman. Yorker, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
12.4
Mitchell Starc to Mustafizur Rahman. Length ball, off stump backing away Steer, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
12.3
Mitchell Starc to Mustafizur Rahman. Yorker, off stump backing away defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs.
-
12.2
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, inside edge, caught by Wade.
-
12.1
Mitchell Starc to Taskin Ahmed. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
11.6
Glenn Maxwell to Taskin Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
11.5
Glenn Maxwell to Taskin Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
11.4
Glenn Maxwell to Taskin Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
11.3
Glenn Maxwell to Taskin Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
11.2
Glenn Maxwell to Taskin Ahmed. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
11.1
Glenn Maxwell to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
10.6
OUT! L.B.W. Adam Zampa to Mahedi Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, top edge, caught by Wade. Turn and bounce does the trick.
-
10.4
Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
10.3
Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
10.2
Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
10.2
Wide Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
10.1
Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
9.6
Pat Cummins to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
9.5
Pat Cummins to Shamim Hossain. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
9.4
Pat Cummins to Shamim Hossain. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
9.3
Pat Cummins to Shamim Hossain. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
9.2
Pat Cummins to Shamim Hossain. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
9.1
Pat Cummins to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
8.6
Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
8.5
Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
8.4
Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Googly full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
8.3
Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
8.2
SIX! Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Shamim releases the pressure with a mighty six.
-
8.1
Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.6
Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, overthrow by Stoinis, fielded by Maxwell.
-
7.5
Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
7.4
Mitchell Starc to Shamim Hossain. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
7.3
Mitchell Starc to Shamim Hossain. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
7.2
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
7.1
Mitchell Starc to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
7.1
Wide Mitchell Starc to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
7.1
Wide Mitchell Starc to Shamim Hossain. Yorker, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
6.6
Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
6.5
Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
6.4
Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
6.3
Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
6.2
Adam Zampa to Shamim Hossain. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
6.1
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Afif Hossain. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to first slip, caught by Finch. Edged and gone! Bangladesh are in deep trouble now.
-
5.6
Josh Hazlewood to Afif Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
5.5
Josh Hazlewood to Afif Hossain. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
5.4
Josh Hazlewood to Afif Hossain. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
5.3
OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Cummins. Poor connection and he pays the price.
-
5.2
Josh Hazlewood to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, inside edge to short leg for no runs.
-
5.1
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
4.6
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries from the skipper.
-
4.5
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
4.3
Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
4.2
Mitchell Starc to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
4.1
Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Naim. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot Slog, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
3.6
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
3.5
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Naim. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
3.4
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
3.2
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
3.1
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.