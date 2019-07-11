Australia vs England

Cricket Match
Australia are 135 for 5 with 18.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.A. Warner
|c Bairstow b Woakes
|9
|A.J. Finch
|lbw Archer
|0
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|60
|P.S.P. Handscomb
|b Woakes
|4
|A.T. Carey
|c sub b Rashid
|46
|M.P. Stoinis
|lbw Rashid
|0
|G.J. Maxwell
|Not out
|7
|Extras
|6w, 3lb
|9
|Total
|31.1 Overs
|135 - 5
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|6
|0
|16
|2
|J.C. Archer
|5.5
|0
|16
|1
|Stokes
|4
|0
|22
|0
|Wood
|4
|0
|20
|0
|Plunkett
|5
|0
|24
|0
|Rashid
|6
|0
|34
|2