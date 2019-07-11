Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

135-5 (31.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

Australia are 135 for 5 with 18.5 overs left

Australia vs England

Australia vs England LIVE!

Updates from the Cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
11th Jul 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 9
A.J. Finch lbw Archer 0
S.P.D. Smith Not out 60
P.S.P. Handscomb b Woakes 4
A.T. Carey c sub b Rashid 46
M.P. Stoinis lbw Rashid 0
G.J. Maxwell Not out 7
Extras 6w, 3lb 9
Total 31.1 Overs 135 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 6 0 16 2
J.C. Archer 5.5 0 16 1
Stokes 4 0 22 0
Wood 4 0 20 0
Plunkett 5 0 24 0
Rashid 6 0 34 2
Full Bowling Card