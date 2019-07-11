Cricket Match
Australia
142-5 (31.5 ov)
England
Australia vs England
|Australia 1st
|142-5 (31.5 ov)
|Australia are 142 for 5 with 18.1 overs left
Australia 1st Innings142-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Bairstow b Woakes
|9
|11
|2
|0
|81.82
|A.J. Finch (c)
|lbw Archer
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|61
|81
|5
|0
|75.31
|P.S.P. Handscomb
|b Woakes
|4
|12
|0
|0
|33.33
|A.T. Carey
|c sub b Rashid
|46
|70
|4
|0
|65.71
|M.P. Stoinis
|lbw Rashid
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|G.J. Maxwell
|Not out
|13
|14
|1
|1
|92.86
|Extras
|6w, 3lb
|9
|Total
|31.5 Overs, 5 wkts
|142
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Finch 1.1ov
- 10 Warner 2.4ov
- 14 Handscomb 6.1ov
- 117 Carey 27.2ov
- 118 Stoinis 27.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
31.5
Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Top spinning length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
31.4
SIX! Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. One way to combat the spin. Get a big stride forward and dump the ball into the crowd.
-
31.3
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
31.2
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
31.1
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
30.6
Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.5
Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.4
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Maxwell knew the short ball was coming eventually. Waited for it, got his hands high and slapped it way in front of square.
-
30.3
Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
30.2
Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
30.1
Jofra Archer to Steven Smith. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
29.6
Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
29.5
Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, mis-fielded by Stokes.
-
29.4
Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
29.3
Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Slider length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
29.2
Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.
-
29.1
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
28.6
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
28.5
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Perfect placement through the covers. Typical Smith fashion playing off the back foot to a full delivery and he does it so easily.
-
28.4
Ben Stokes to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
28.3
Ben Stokes to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
28.2
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
28.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
27.6
OUT! L.B.W. Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, hit pad to. Two in the over. The googly was tossed up and Stoinis did not pick it until it had pitched, which was too late. Strikes the thigh pad and the appeal from Rashid was loud and long until eventually the finger went up. No reviews left for Australia, although the decision would have stayed.
-
27.5
Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Googly yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
27.4
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
27.3
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
27.2
OUT! Caught (Sub). Adil Rashid to Alex Carey. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket. Picked him out in the deep. That is exactly what England needed at this stage with the partnership flourishing. Vince made the catch look easy and that might be the most important thing he has done in an England shirt. Lots of pressure on the middle-order along with Smith to post a total.
-
27.1
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
26.6
Ben Stokes to Alex Carey. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
26.5
Ben Stokes to Alex Carey. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
26.4
Ben Stokes to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.3
Ben Stokes to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
26.2
Ben Stokes to Alex Carey. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
26.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
25.6
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
25.5
Adil Rashid to Alex Carey. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
25.4
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
25.3
Adil Rashid to Alex Carey. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
25.2
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Alex Carey. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Powerful shot to the fence. Picked the googly early and got into position to play the slog-sweep.
-
25.1
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
25.1
Wide Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.6
Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
24.5
Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
24.5
Wide Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.4
Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
24.3
Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
24.2
Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
24.2
Wide Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.1
Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
23.6
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
23.5
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
23.4
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
23.3
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 2 runs, shy attempt by Stokes, overthrow by Stokes, fielded by Bairstow.
-
23.2
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Slider length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, run save by Stokes.
-
23.1
Adil Rashid to Alex Carey. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
22.6
Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
22.5
Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
22.4
Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy.
-
22.3
Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
22.2
FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Threaded the gap perfectly once more. He is such a clean striker of a cricket ball and the cover drive is a thing of beauty.
-
22.1
Liam Plunkett to Alex Carey. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Root.