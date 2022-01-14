Cricket Match
Day 4 of 5
Australia
303 & 155
03:30
England
188 & 124
Australia win by 146 runs
Australia vs England
|England 2nd
|124All out (38.5 ov)
|Australia 2nd
|155All out (56.3 ov)
|England 1st
|188All out (47.4 ov)
|Australia 1st
|303All out (75.4 ov)
England 2nd Innings124 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|b Green
|26
|46
|4
|0
|56.52
|Z. Crawley
|c Carey b Green
|36
|66
|7
|0
|54.55
|D.J. Malan
|b Green
|10
|20
|2
|0
|50.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|b Boland
|11
|31
|1
|0
|35.48
|B.A. Stokes
|c Lyon b Starc
|5
|15
|0
|0
|33.33
|O.J.D. Pope
|b Cummins
|5
|26
|0
|0
|19.23
|S.W. Billings
|c Cummins b Boland
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|C.R. Woakes
|c Carey b Boland
|5
|11
|1
|0
|45.45
|M.A. Wood
|b Cummins
|11
|7
|2
|0
|157.14
|O.E. Robinson
|b Cummins
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.C.J. Broad
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|13lb
|13
|Total
|All Out, 38.5 Overs
|124
Fall of Wickets
- 68 Burns 16.1ov
- 82 Malan 20.5ov
- 83 Crawley 22.2ov
- 92 Stokes 27.5ov
- 101 Root 31.4ov
- 107 Billings 35.1ov
- 107 Pope 36.2ov
- 115 Woakes 37.6ov
- 123 Wood 38.3ov
- 124 Robinson 38.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|8
|0
|30
|1
|3.75
|P.J. Cummins
|12.5
|3
|42
|3
|3.27
|S.M. Boland
|12
|5
|18
|3
|1.50
|C. Green
|6
|1
|21
|3
|3.50
Australia 2nd Innings155 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Pope b Broad
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Billings b Wood
|11
|38
|2
|0
|28.95
|M. Labuschagne
|c Billings b Woakes
|5
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Malan b Wood
|27
|62
|4
|0
|43.55
|S.M. Boland
|c Billings b Wood
|8
|33
|0
|0
|24.24
|T.M. Head
|c Billings b Wood
|8
|16
|1
|0
|50.00
|C.D. Green
|lbw Broad
|23
|47
|3
|0
|48.94
|A.T. Carey
|c Billings b Broad
|49
|88
|4
|0
|55.68
|M.A. Starc
|c Pope b Wood
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|P.J. Cummins (c)
|b Wood
|13
|33
|1
|0
|39.39
|N.M. Lyon
|Not out
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 1b, 3lb
|6
|Total
|All Out, 56.3 Overs
|155
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Warner 0.3ov
- 5 Labuschagne 3.1ov
- 33 Khawaja 14.1ov
- 47 Boland 22.3ov
- 59 Head 26.2ov
- 63 Smith 28.2ov
- 112 Green 43.5ov
- 121 Starc 46.1ov
- 151 Carey 55.1ov
- 155 Cummins 56.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|18
|2
|51
|3
|2.83
|Woakes
|11
|3
|40
|1
|3.64
|O.E. Robinson
|11
|4
|23
|0
|2.09
|Wood
|16.3
|2
|37
|6
|2.24
England 1st Innings188 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|run out (Labuschagne)
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|Z. Crawley
|c Head b Cummins
|18
|21
|3
|0
|85.71
|D.J. Malan
|c Carey b Cummins
|25
|64
|5
|0
|39.06
|J.E. Root (c)
|lbw Cummins
|34
|46
|3
|0
|73.91
|B.A. Stokes
|c Lyon b Starc
|4
|11
|1
|0
|36.36
|O.J.D. Pope
|c Carey b Boland
|14
|23
|3
|0
|60.87
|S.W. Billings
|c Boland b Green
|29
|48
|6
|0
|60.42
|C.R. Woakes
|c Carey b Starc
|36
|48
|5
|1
|75.00
|M.A. Wood
|b Cummins
|16
|15
|2
|0
|106.67
|S.C.J. Broad
|b Starc
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|O.E. Robinson
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|4b, 8lb
|12
|Total
|All Out, 47.4 Overs
|188
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Burns 1.4ov
- 29 Crawley 7.6ov
- 78 Malan 21.4ov
- 81 Root 23.4ov
- 85 Stokes 24.6ov
- 110 Pope 30.5ov
- 152 Billings 41.5ov
- 182 Woakes 46.2ov
- 182 Broad 46.6ov
- 188 Wood 47.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|10
|1
|53
|3
|5.30
|P.J. Cummins
|13.4
|2
|45
|4
|3.29
|S.M. Boland
|14
|6
|33
|1
|2.36
|C. Green
|10
|0
|45
|1
|4.50
Australia 1st Innings303 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Crawley b Robinson
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0.00
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Root b Broad
|6
|26
|0
|0
|23.08
|M. Labuschagne
|b Broad
|44
|53
|9
|0
|83.02
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Crawley b Robinson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.M. Head
|c Robinson b Woakes
|101
|113
|12
|0
|89.38
|C.D. Green
|c Crawley b Wood
|74
|109
|8
|0
|67.89
|A.T. Carey
|b Woakes
|24
|60
|2
|0
|40.00
|M.A. Starc
|c Burns b Wood
|3
|17
|0
|0
|17.65
|P.J. Cummins (c)
|c Crawley b Wood
|2
|12
|0
|0
|16.67
|N.M. Lyon
|b Broad
|31
|27
|1
|3
|114.81
|S.M. Boland
|Not out
|10
|13
|2
|0
|76.92
|Extras
|2w, 3b, 3lb
|8
|Total
|All Out, 75.4 Overs
|303
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Warner 5.6ov
- 7 Khawaja 8.6ov
- 12 Smith 9.5ov
- 83 Labuschagne 22.1ov
- 204 Head 48.5ov
- 236 Green 57.6ov
- 246 Starc 63.2ov
- 252 Cummins 67.1ov
- 280 Carey 70.3ov
- 303 Lyon 75.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|24.4
|4
|59
|3
|2.39
|O.E. Robinson
|8
|3
|24
|2
|3.00
|Wood
|18
|1
|115
|3
|6.39
|Woakes
|15
|2
|64
|2
|4.27
|Root
|10
|1
|35
|0
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 18th Jan 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bellerive Oval, Hobart
- Umpires
- P Wilson, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- D M Koch