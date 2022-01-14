Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

Australia

303 & 155

03:30
Badge

England

188 & 124

Australia win by 146 runs

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
England 2nd 124All out (38.5 ov)
Australia 2nd 155All out (56.3 ov)
England 1st 188All out (47.4 ov)
Australia 1st 303All out (75.4 ov)
Australia win by 146 runs

England 2nd Innings124 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns b Green 26 46 4 0 56.52
Z. Crawley c Carey b Green 36 66 7 0 54.55
D.J. Malan b Green 10 20 2 0 50.00
J.E. Root (c) b Boland 11 31 1 0 35.48
B.A. Stokes c Lyon b Starc 5 15 0 0 33.33
O.J.D. Pope b Cummins 5 26 0 0 19.23
S.W. Billings c Cummins b Boland 1 9 0 0 11.11
C.R. Woakes c Carey b Boland 5 11 1 0 45.45
M.A. Wood b Cummins 11 7 2 0 157.14
O.E. Robinson b Cummins 0 1 0 0 0.00
S.C.J. Broad Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 13lb 13
Total All Out, 38.5 Overs 124

Fall of Wickets

  1. 68 Burns 16.1ov
  2. 82 Malan 20.5ov
  3. 83 Crawley 22.2ov
  4. 92 Stokes 27.5ov
  5. 101 Root 31.4ov
  6. 107 Billings 35.1ov
  7. 107 Pope 36.2ov
  8. 115 Woakes 37.6ov
  9. 123 Wood 38.3ov
  10. 124 Robinson 38.5ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 8 0 30 1 3.75
P.J. Cummins 12.5 3 42 3 3.27
S.M. Boland 12 5 18 3 1.50
C. Green 6 1 21 3 3.50

Australia 2nd Innings155 All out

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner c Pope b Broad 0 3 0 0 0.00
U.T. Khawaja c Billings b Wood 11 38 2 0 28.95
M. Labuschagne c Billings b Woakes 5 11 0 0 45.45
S.P.D. Smith c Malan b Wood 27 62 4 0 43.55
S.M. Boland c Billings b Wood 8 33 0 0 24.24
T.M. Head c Billings b Wood 8 16 1 0 50.00
C.D. Green lbw Broad 23 47 3 0 48.94
A.T. Carey c Billings b Broad 49 88 4 0 55.68
M.A. Starc c Pope b Wood 1 4 0 0 25.00
P.J. Cummins (c) b Wood 13 33 1 0 39.39
N.M. Lyon Not out 4 5 0 0 80.00
Extras 1nb, 1w, 1b, 3lb 6
Total All Out, 56.3 Overs 155

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Warner 0.3ov
  2. 5 Labuschagne 3.1ov
  3. 33 Khawaja 14.1ov
  4. 47 Boland 22.3ov
  5. 59 Head 26.2ov
  6. 63 Smith 28.2ov
  7. 112 Green 43.5ov
  8. 121 Starc 46.1ov
  9. 151 Carey 55.1ov
  10. 155 Cummins 56.3ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Broad 18 2 51 3 2.83
Woakes 11 3 40 1 3.64
O.E. Robinson 11 4 23 0 2.09
Wood 16.3 2 37 6 2.24

England 1st Innings188 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns run out (Labuschagne) 0 6 0 0 0.00
Z. Crawley c Head b Cummins 18 21 3 0 85.71
D.J. Malan c Carey b Cummins 25 64 5 0 39.06
J.E. Root (c) lbw Cummins 34 46 3 0 73.91
B.A. Stokes c Lyon b Starc 4 11 1 0 36.36
O.J.D. Pope c Carey b Boland 14 23 3 0 60.87
S.W. Billings c Boland b Green 29 48 6 0 60.42
C.R. Woakes c Carey b Starc 36 48 5 1 75.00
M.A. Wood b Cummins 16 15 2 0 106.67
S.C.J. Broad b Starc 0 4 0 0 0.00
O.E. Robinson Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 4b, 8lb 12
Total All Out, 47.4 Overs 188

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Burns 1.4ov
  2. 29 Crawley 7.6ov
  3. 78 Malan 21.4ov
  4. 81 Root 23.4ov
  5. 85 Stokes 24.6ov
  6. 110 Pope 30.5ov
  7. 152 Billings 41.5ov
  8. 182 Woakes 46.2ov
  9. 182 Broad 46.6ov
  10. 188 Wood 47.4ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 10 1 53 3 5.30
P.J. Cummins 13.4 2 45 4 3.29
S.M. Boland 14 6 33 1 2.36
C. Green 10 0 45 1 4.50

Australia 1st Innings303 All out

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner c Crawley b Robinson 0 22 0 0 0.00
U.T. Khawaja c Root b Broad 6 26 0 0 23.08
M. Labuschagne b Broad 44 53 9 0 83.02
S.P.D. Smith c Crawley b Robinson 0 2 0 0 0.00
T.M. Head c Robinson b Woakes 101 113 12 0 89.38
C.D. Green c Crawley b Wood 74 109 8 0 67.89
A.T. Carey b Woakes 24 60 2 0 40.00
M.A. Starc c Burns b Wood 3 17 0 0 17.65
P.J. Cummins (c) c Crawley b Wood 2 12 0 0 16.67
N.M. Lyon b Broad 31 27 1 3 114.81
S.M. Boland Not out 10 13 2 0 76.92
Extras 2w, 3b, 3lb 8
Total All Out, 75.4 Overs 303

Fall of Wickets

  1. 3 Warner 5.6ov
  2. 7 Khawaja 8.6ov
  3. 12 Smith 9.5ov
  4. 83 Labuschagne 22.1ov
  5. 204 Head 48.5ov
  6. 236 Green 57.6ov
  7. 246 Starc 63.2ov
  8. 252 Cummins 67.1ov
  9. 280 Carey 70.3ov
  10. 303 Lyon 75.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Broad 24.4 4 59 3 2.39
O.E. Robinson 8 3 24 2 3.00
Wood 18 1 115 3 6.39
Woakes 15 2 64 2 4.27
Root 10 1 35 0 3.50

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Jan 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Umpires
P Wilson, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
D M Koch