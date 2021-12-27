Cricket Match
Australia vs England
57.1
Ollie Robinson to Cameron Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
56.6
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
56.5
Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
56.4
Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
56.3
Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
56.2
Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
56.1
Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
55.6
Ollie Robinson to Cameron Green. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
55.5
Ollie Robinson to Cameron Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
55.4
OUT! Caught. Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, outside edge to first slip, caught by Root.
55.3
Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
55.3
No ball Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on and it was a no ball.
55.2
Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
55.1
Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
54.6
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
54.5
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
54.4
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
54.3
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
54.2
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
54.1
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
53.6
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
53.5
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
53.4
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
53.3
FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.
53.2
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
53.1
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
52.6
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
52.5
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
52.4
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
52.3
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
52.2
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs.
52.1
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
51.6
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
51.5
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
51.4
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
51.3
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
51.2
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.
51.1
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Root.
50.6
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
50.5
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
50.4
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, to leg down the track glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.
50.3
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
50.2
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.
50.1
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.
49.6
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
49.5
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
49.4
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
49.3
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
49.2
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
49.1
Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
48.6
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
48.5
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Root.
48.4
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
48.3
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
48.2
Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Stokes.
48.1
Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
47.6
Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
47.5
Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
47.4
Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Hameed.
47.3
Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
47.2
Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
47.1
Mark Wood to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 30th Dec 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.S. Harris
|Not out
|69
|D.A. Warner
|c Crawley b Anderson
|38
|N.M. Lyon
|c Buttler b Robinson
|10
|M. Labuschagne
|c Root b Wood
|1
|S.P.D. Smith
|b Anderson
|16
|T.M. Head
|c Root b Robinson
|27
|C.D. Green
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|4nb, 1w, 2b, 3lb
|10
|Total
|57.1 Overs
|173 - 5
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Anderson
|15
|7
|22
|2
|O.E. Robinson
|15
|3
|52
|2
|Wood
|12
|2
|46
|1
|Stokes
|6
|1
|23
|0
|Leach
|9
|0
|25
|0