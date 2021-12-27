Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Australia

173-5 (57.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

185

Australia trail England by 12 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Australia vs England

Last Updated: December 27, 2021 3:38am

  •  

    57.1

    Ollie Robinson to Cameron Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    56.6

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    56.5

    Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    56.4

    Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    56.3

    Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    56.2

    Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    56.1

    Jack Leach to Cameron Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    55.6

    Ollie Robinson to Cameron Green. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    55.5

    Ollie Robinson to Cameron Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  • 55.4

    OUT! Caught. Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, outside edge to first slip, caught by Root.

  •  

    55.3

    Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    55.3

    No ball Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on and it was a no ball.

  •  

    55.2

    Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    55.1

    Ollie Robinson to Travis Head. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    54.6

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    54.5

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    54.4

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    54.3

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    54.2

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    54.1

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    53.6

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    53.5

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    53.4

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    53.3

    FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    53.2

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    53.1

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    52.6

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    52.5

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    52.4

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    52.3

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    52.2

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    52.1

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    51.6

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    51.5

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    51.4

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    51.3

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    51.2

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    51.1

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    50.6

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    50.5

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    50.4

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, to leg down the track glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    50.3

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    50.2

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    50.1

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    49.6

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    49.5

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    49.4

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    49.3

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    49.2

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    49.1

    Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    48.6

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    48.5

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    48.4

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    48.3

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    48.2

    Jack Leach to Marcus Harris. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Stokes.

  •  

    48.1

    Jack Leach to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    47.6

    Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    47.5

    Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    47.4

    Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    47.3

    Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    47.2

    Mark Wood to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    47.1

    Mark Wood to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

Match Details

Date
25th - 30th Dec 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
P R Reiffel, P Wilson
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.S. Harris Not out 69
D.A. Warner c Crawley b Anderson 38
N.M. Lyon c Buttler b Robinson 10
M. Labuschagne c Root b Wood 1
S.P.D. Smith b Anderson 16
T.M. Head c Root b Robinson 27
C.D. Green Not out 2
Extras 4nb, 1w, 2b, 3lb 10
Total 57.1 Overs 173 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 15 7 22 2
O.E. Robinson 15 3 52 2
Wood 12 2 46 1
Stokes 6 1 23 0
Leach 9 0 25 0
Full Bowling Card