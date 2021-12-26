Cricket Match
Australia
England
159-8 (58.4 ov)
Australia vs England
|England 1st
|159-8 (58.4 ov)
|England are 159 for 8
England 1st Innings159-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Hameed
|c Carey b Cummins
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0.00
|Z. Crawley
|c Green b Cummins
|12
|25
|0
|0
|48.00
|D.J. Malan
|c Warner b Cummins
|14
|66
|1
|0
|21.21
|J.E. Root (c)
|c Carey b Starc
|50
|82
|4
|0
|60.98
|B.A. Stokes
|c Lyon b Green
|25
|60
|2
|1
|41.67
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Green b Starc
|35
|75
|3
|0
|46.67
|J.C. Buttler
|c Boland b Lyon
|3
|11
|0
|0
|27.27
|M.A. Wood
|lbw Boland
|6
|15
|0
|0
|40.00
|O.E. Robinson
|Not out
|11
|9
|1
|0
|122.22
|M.J. Leach
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 2lb
|3
|Total
|58.4 Overs, 8 wkts
|159
- To Bat:
- M.J. Leach
- J.M. Anderson
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Hameed 1.5ov
- 13 Crawley 7.2ov
- 61 Malan 26.3ov
- 82 Root 32.6ov
- 115 Stokes 46.2ov
- 128 Buttler 51.2ov
- 141 Wood 55.5ov
- 159 Bairstow 58.4ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|11.2
|2
|39
|1
|3.44
|P.J. Cummins
|15
|2
|36
|3
|2.40
|S.M. Boland
|13
|2
|48
|1
|3.69
|C. Green
|8
|4
|7
|1
|0.88
|Lyon
|11
|3
|23
|1
|2.09
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 30th Dec 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
58.4
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Short, down leg side swayed away cutting, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to gully, caught by Green.
-
58.3
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
58.2
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
58.1
Mitchell Starc to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
57.6
Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
57.5
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Harris.
-
57.4
Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Head.
-
57.3
FOUR! Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
57.2
Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
57.1
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Green, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
56.6
Pat Cummins to Ollie Robinson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
56.5
Pat Cummins to Ollie Robinson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
56.4
Pat Cummins to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
56.3
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
56.2
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
56.1
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
55.6
Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
55.5
OUT! L.B.W. Scott Boland to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad. Maiden Test wicket for Boland.
-
55.4
Scott Boland to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
55.3
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
55.2
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
55.1
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
54.6
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Head.
-
54.5
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
54.4
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
54.3
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
54.2
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
54.1
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
53.6
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
53.5
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
53.4
FOUR! Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
53.3
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
53.2
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
53.1
Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
52.6
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
52.5
APPEAL! Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Green, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
52.4
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
52.3
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
52.2
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
52.1
Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
51.6
Nathan Lyon to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
51.5
Nathan Lyon to Mark Wood. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Green.
-
51.4
Nathan Lyon to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
51.3
Nathan Lyon to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
51.2
OUT! Caught. Nathan Lyon to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Boland. In the air and taken! That's Tea on Day 1. England has scored 128-6. Australia dominated both the sessions. Join us for the final session of the day in about 20 minutes.
-
51.1
Nathan Lyon to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
50.6
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
50.5
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
50.4
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
50.3
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
50.2
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, shy attempt by Green.
-
50.1
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
49.6
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
49.5
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Short, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
49.4
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
49.3
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to third slip for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
49.2
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
49.1
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
48.6
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
48.5
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
48.4
Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
48.3
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Boland.
-
48.2
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
48.1
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.