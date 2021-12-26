Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

England

159-8  (58.4 ov)

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 159-8 (58.4 ov)
England 1st Innings159-8

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H. Hameed c Carey b Cummins 0 10 0 0 0.00
Z. Crawley c Green b Cummins 12 25 0 0 48.00
D.J. Malan c Warner b Cummins 14 66 1 0 21.21
J.E. Root (c) c Carey b Starc 50 82 4 0 60.98
B.A. Stokes c Lyon b Green 25 60 2 1 41.67
J.M. Bairstow c Green b Starc 35 75 3 0 46.67
J.C. Buttler c Boland b Lyon 3 11 0 0 27.27
M.A. Wood lbw Boland 6 15 0 0 40.00
O.E. Robinson Not out 11 9 1 0 122.22
M.J. Leach Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1nb, 2lb 3
Total 58.4 Overs, 8 wkts 159
To Bat: 
M.J. Leach
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Hameed 1.5ov
  2. 13 Crawley 7.2ov
  3. 61 Malan 26.3ov
  4. 82 Root 32.6ov
  5. 115 Stokes 46.2ov
  6. 128 Buttler 51.2ov
  7. 141 Wood 55.5ov
  8. 159 Bairstow 58.4ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 11.2 2 39 1 3.44
P.J. Cummins 15 2 36 3 2.40
S.M. Boland 13 2 48 1 3.69
C. Green 8 4 7 1 0.88
Lyon 11 3 23 1 2.09

Match Details

Date
25th - 30th Dec 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
P R Reiffel, P Wilson
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 26, 2021 5:37am

  • 58.4

    OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Short, down leg side swayed away cutting, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to gully, caught by Green.

  •  

    58.3

    FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    58.2

    Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    58.1

    Mitchell Starc to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    57.6

    Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    57.5

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    57.4

    Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    57.3

    FOUR! Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    57.2

    Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    57.1

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Green, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    56.6

    Pat Cummins to Ollie Robinson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    56.5

    Pat Cummins to Ollie Robinson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    56.4

    Pat Cummins to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    56.3

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    56.2

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    56.1

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    55.6

    Scott Boland to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Green.

  • 55.5

    OUT! L.B.W. Scott Boland to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad. Maiden Test wicket for Boland.

  •  

    55.4

    Scott Boland to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    55.3

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    55.2

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    55.1

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    54.6

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    54.5

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    54.4

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    54.3

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    54.2

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    54.1

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    53.6

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    53.5

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    53.4

    FOUR! Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    53.3

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    53.2

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    53.1

    Scott Boland to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    52.6

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    52.5

    APPEAL! Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Green, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    52.4

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    52.3

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    52.2

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    52.1

    Pat Cummins to Mark Wood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    51.6

    Nathan Lyon to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    51.5

    Nathan Lyon to Mark Wood. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    51.4

    Nathan Lyon to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    51.3

    Nathan Lyon to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  • 51.2

    OUT! Caught. Nathan Lyon to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Boland. In the air and taken! That's Tea on Day 1. England has scored 128-6. Australia dominated both the sessions. Join us for the final session of the day in about 20 minutes.

  •  

    51.1

    Nathan Lyon to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    50.6

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    50.5

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    50.4

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    50.3

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    50.2

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, shy attempt by Green.

  •  

    50.1

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    49.6

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    49.5

    Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Short, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    49.4

    Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    49.3

    Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to third slip for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    49.2

    Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    49.1

    Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    48.6

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    48.5

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    48.4

    Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    48.3

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Boland.

  •  

    48.2

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    48.1

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

