Day 1 of 5
Badge

Australia

26-0 (9.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

Australia are 26 for 0

Australia vs England

Last Updated: January 5, 2022 1:20am

  •  

    9.4

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    9.3

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    9.2

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    FOUR! Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    APPEAL! James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    8.5

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.4

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    8.3

    APPEAL! James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Gentle touch.

  •  

    8.1

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    7.6

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    7.5

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    7.4

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    7.3

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    7.2

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    6.6

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    6.5

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    6.4

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.3

    James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    FOUR! James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Placement perfection.

  •  

    6.1

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    5.6

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    5.5

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.4

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    5.3

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    5.1

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    4.6

    James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    4.5

    James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    4.4

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    4.3

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    3.6

    Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, run save by Hameed, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    3.5

    Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. First boundary of the Day. Classy shot.

  •  

    3.3

    Stuart Broad to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    3.2

    Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    3.1

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Hameed, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    2.6

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.5

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.4

    James Anderson to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    2.3

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.2

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.1

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.6

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    1.5

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    1.4

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.3

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    1.2

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.6

    James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Stokes, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.5

    James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    0.4

    James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.3

    James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.2

    James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to gully for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

Match Details

Date
4th - 9th Jan 2022
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner Not out 14
M.S. Harris Not out 8
Extras 4lb 4
Total 9.0 Overs 22 - 0
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 5 2 10 0
Broad 4 2 8 0
Full Bowling Card