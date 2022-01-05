Cricket Match
Australia
26-0 (9.2 ov)
England
Australia vs England
|Australia 1st
|26-0 (9.1 ov)
|Australia are 26 for 0
Australia 1st Innings26-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|14
|34
|3
|0
|41.18
|M.S. Harris
|Not out
|8
|22
|1
|0
|36.36
|Extras
|4lb
|4
|Total
|9.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|26
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 9th Jan 2022
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
9.2
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
9.1
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
8.6
APPEAL! James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
8.5
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.4
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
8.3
APPEAL! James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
8.2
FOUR! James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Gentle touch.
-
8.1
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
7.6
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.5
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
7.4
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.
-
7.3
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
7.2
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.1
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.6
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
6.5
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
6.4
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
6.3
James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.2
FOUR! James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Placement perfection.
-
6.1
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
5.6
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.5
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.4
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
5.3
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
5.2
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.1
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
4.6
James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
4.5
James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.4
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.3
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
4.2
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
4.1
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
3.6
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, run save by Hameed, fielded by Bairstow.
-
3.5
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.4
FOUR! Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. First boundary of the Day. Classy shot.
-
3.3
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
3.2
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
3.1
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Hameed, fielded by Wood.
-
2.6
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.5
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.4
James Anderson to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
2.3
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.2
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.1
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.6
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
1.5
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
1.4
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.3
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
1.2
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
1.1
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.6
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Stokes, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.5
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
0.4
James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.3
James Anderson to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.2
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to gully for no runs, fielded by Hameed.