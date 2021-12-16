Cricket Match
Australia
7-1 (7.5 ov)
England
Australia vs England
|Australia 1st
|7-1 (7.5 ov)
|Australia are 7 for 1
Australia 1st Innings7-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Harris
|c Buttler b Broad
|3
|28
|0
|0
|10.71
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|3
|2
|0
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|1nb,
|1
|Total
|7.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|7
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Harris 7.3ov
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Dec 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Adelaide Oval
- Umpires
- P Wilson, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski
Live Commentary
-
7.5
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
7.4
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.3
OUT! Caught. Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed, caught by Buttler.
-
7.2
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
7.1
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.6
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.5
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.4
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
6.3
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
6.2
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
6.1
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
5.6
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
5.6
No ball Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on and it was a no ball, fielded by Anderson.
-
5.5
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
5.4
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.3
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
5.2
APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
5.1
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.6
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.5
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
4.4
James Anderson to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.3
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.2
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.1
James Anderson to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.6
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
3.5
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.4
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.3
APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hameed, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
3.2
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
3.1
Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
2.6
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Broad. First run from the bat of Harris.
-
2.5
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
2.4
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.3
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.2
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.1
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.6
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.5
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
1.4
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
1.3
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
1.2
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.1
APPEAL! Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Hameed, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
0.6
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.5
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.4
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
0.3
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.2
James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. James Anderson to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.