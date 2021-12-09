Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Australia

113-1 (31.0 ov)
Lunch
Badge

England

147

Australia trail England by 34 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Australia vs England

Last Updated: December 9, 2021 2:04am

  •  

    30.6

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Malan. That's Lunch on Day 2. A stellar session for the Aussies, barring the wicket. Warner and Labuschagne seem unfazed by the English attack and are scoring runs with ease. Join us for the post-lunch session in another 40 minutes.

  •  

    30.5

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    30.4

    Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    30.3

    Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Burns.

  •  

    30.2

    Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    30.1

    Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    29.6

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    29.5

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    29.4

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    29.3

    Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    29.2

    Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    29.1

    FOUR! Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    28.6

    Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    28.5

    Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    28.4

    SIX! Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    28.3

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    28.2

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    28.1

    Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    27.6

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    27.5

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    27.4

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    27.3

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    27.2

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    27.1

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    26.6

    FOUR! Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    26.4

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    26.3

    SIX! Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Smoked it! Warner launches it into the stands for a maximum.

  •  

    26.2

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    26.1

    SIX! Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    25.6

    Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    25.5

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    25.4

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    25.3

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    25.2

    Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    25.1

    Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    24.6

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    24.5

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    24.4

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    24.3

    Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    24.2

    Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    24.1

    Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    23.6

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    23.5

    Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Leach, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    23.4

    Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    23.3

    FOUR! Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Placement perfection!

  •  

    23.2

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    23.1

    Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    22.6

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs.

  •  

    22.4

    Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    22.3

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run.

  •  

    22.2

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, in the air under control to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    22.1

    Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    21.6

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    21.5

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, run save by Leach.

  •  

    21.4

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Fended, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    21.3

    Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    21.2

    Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    21.1

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.

Match Details

Date
7th - 12th Dec 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner Not out 48
M.S. Harris c Malan b Robinson 3
M. Labuschagne Not out 53
Extras 2nb, 1w, 4b, 2lb 9
Total 31.0 Overs 113 - 1
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 9 2 23 0
O.E. Robinson 7 3 19 1
Wood 7 3 11 0
Stokes 5 0 23 0
Leach 3 0 31 0
Full Bowling Card