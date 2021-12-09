Cricket Match
Australia vs England
-
30.6
Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Malan. That's Lunch on Day 2. A stellar session for the Aussies, barring the wicket. Warner and Labuschagne seem unfazed by the English attack and are scoring runs with ease. Join us for the post-lunch session in another 40 minutes.
-
30.5
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.4
Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
30.3
Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
30.2
Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.1
Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
29.6
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
29.5
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
29.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
29.3
Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
29.2
Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
29.1
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
28.6
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Stokes.
-
28.5
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
28.4
SIX! Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
28.3
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.
-
28.2
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
28.1
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
27.6
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.5
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
27.3
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
27.2
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
27.1
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.6
FOUR! Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
26.5
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
26.4
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
26.3
SIX! Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Smoked it! Warner launches it into the stands for a maximum.
-
26.2
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
26.1
SIX! Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
25.6
Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
25.5
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
25.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
25.3
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
25.2
Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pope.
-
25.1
Chris Woakes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.6
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
24.5
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
24.4
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
24.3
Jack Leach to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
24.2
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
24.1
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
23.6
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
23.5
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Leach, fielded by Pope.
-
23.4
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.3
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Placement perfection!
-
23.2
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
23.1
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
22.6
Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.
-
22.5
Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs.
-
22.4
Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
22.3
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run.
-
22.2
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, in the air under control to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
22.1
Mark Wood to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
21.6
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
21.5
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, run save by Leach.
-
21.4
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Fended, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
21.3
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
21.2
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
21.1
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 12th Dec 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Brisbane Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|48
|M.S. Harris
|c Malan b Robinson
|3
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|53
|Extras
|2nb, 1w, 4b, 2lb
|9
|Total
|31.0 Overs
|113 - 1
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|9
|2
|23
|0
|O.E. Robinson
|7
|3
|19
|1
|Wood
|7
|3
|11
|0
|Stokes
|5
|0
|23
|0
|Leach
|3
|0
|31
|0