Cricket Match
Australia
England
30-4 (13.3 ov)
Australia vs England
|England 1st
|30-4 (13.3 ov)
|England are 30 for 4
England 1st Innings30-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|b Starc
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Hameed
|Not out
|12
|37
|2
|0
|32.43
|D.J. Malan
|c Carey b Hazlewood
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|J.E. Root (c)
|c Warner b Hazlewood
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.A. Stokes
|c Labuschagne b Cummins
|5
|21
|1
|0
|23.81
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|1w, 5lb
|6
|Total
|13.3 Overs, 4 wkts
|30
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Burns 0.1ov
- 11 Malan 3.2ov
- 11 Root 5.5ov
- 29 Stokes 12.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|4
|1
|14
|1
|3.50
|Hazlewood
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|0.48
|P.J. Cummins
|5
|2
|9
|1
|1.80
Match Details
- Date
- 8th - 12th Dec 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Brisbane Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski
Live Commentary
-
13.3
Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
13.2
Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
13.1
Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
12.6
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
12.5
Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
12.4
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third slip, caught by Labuschagne.
-
12.4
Wide Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
12.3
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
12.2
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
12.1
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
11.6
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
11.5
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, middle stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
11.4
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
11.3
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
11.2
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
11.1
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
10.6
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
10.5
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
10.4
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
10.3
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, run save by Head.
-
10.2
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
10.1
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
9.6
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
9.5
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
9.4
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
9.3
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
9.2
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
9.1
Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
8.6
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
8.5
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
8.4
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
8.3
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
8.2
Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.1
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
7.6
Josh Hazlewood to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
7.5
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Harris.
-
7.4
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
7.3
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
7.2
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
7.1
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
6.6
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Head.
-
6.5
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
6.4
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
6.3
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
6.2
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
6.1
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
5.6
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
5.5
OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Warner. That's a cracking delivery! Root departs without ticking the scoreboard.
-
5.4
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
5.3
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
5.2
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
5.1
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
4.6
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
4.5
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
4.4
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
4.3
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
4.2
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
4.1
Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
3.6
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
3.5
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
3.4
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
3.3
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
3.2
OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Carey. That's a nipper! Malan walks back for a paltry six.
-
3.1
Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.