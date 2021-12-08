Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

England

30-4  (13.3 ov)

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 30-4 (13.3 ov)
England are 30 for 4

England 1st Innings30-4

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns b Starc 0 1 0 0 0.00
H. Hameed Not out 12 37 2 0 32.43
D.J. Malan c Carey b Hazlewood 6 9 1 0 66.67
J.E. Root (c) c Warner b Hazlewood 0 9 0 0 0.00
B.A. Stokes c Labuschagne b Cummins 5 21 1 0 23.81
O.J.D. Pope Not out 1 4 0 0 25.00
Extras 1w, 5lb 6
Total 13.3 Overs, 4 wkts 30
To Bat: 
J.C. Buttler,
C.R. Woakes,
O.E. Robinson,
M.A. Wood,
M.J. Leach

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Burns 0.1ov
  2. 11 Malan 3.2ov
  3. 11 Root 5.5ov
  4. 29 Stokes 12.4ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 4 1 14 1 3.50
Hazlewood 4.1 2 2 2 0.48
P.J. Cummins 5 2 9 1 1.80

Match Details

Date
8th - 12th Dec 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 8, 2021 1:13am

  •  

    13.3

    Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    13.2

    Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    13.1

    Josh Hazlewood to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    12.6

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    12.5

    Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  • 12.4

    OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third slip, caught by Labuschagne.

  •  

    12.4

    Wide Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    12.3

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    12.2

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    11.6

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    11.5

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, middle stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    11.4

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    11.3

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    11.2

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    11.1

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    10.5

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    10.4

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    10.3

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, run save by Head.

  •  

    10.2

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    10.1

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    9.6

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    9.5

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    9.4

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    9.3

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    9.2

    FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Mitchell Starc to Haseeb Hameed. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    8.6

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    8.5

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    8.4

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    8.3

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    8.2

    Pat Cummins to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

  •  

    7.6

    Josh Hazlewood to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    7.5

    Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    7.4

    Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    7.3

    Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    7.1

    Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    6.6

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    6.5

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    6.4

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    6.3

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    6.2

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    6.1

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    5.6

    Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  • 5.5

    OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Warner. That's a cracking delivery! Root departs without ticking the scoreboard.

  •  

    5.4

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    5.3

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    5.2

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    5.1

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    4.6

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    4.5

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    4.4

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    4.2

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  •  

    4.1

    Pat Cummins to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    3.6

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    3.5

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    3.4

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    3.3

    Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Harris.

  • 3.2

    OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Carey. That's a nipper! Malan walks back for a paltry six.

  •  

    3.1

    Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Full Commentary