Australia vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England need 78 runs to win from 15.0 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Oct 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|20
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|24
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 1b
|4
|Total
|4.5 Overs
|44 - 0
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M A Starc
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Hazlewood
|1.5
|0
|14
|0
|P.J. Cummins
|1
|0
|14
|0
|Agar
|1
|0
|10
|0