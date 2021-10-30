Cricket Match

Australia

125
England

48-0  (5.0 ov)

England need 78 runs to win from 15.0 overs

Australia vs England

Australia vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
30th Oct 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M Erasmus, N N Menon
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 20
J.C. Buttler Not out 24
Extras 1nb, 2w, 1b 4
Total 4.5 Overs 44 - 0
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 1 0 5 0
Hazlewood 1.5 0 14 0
P.J. Cummins 1 0 14 0
Agar 1 0 10 0
Full Bowling Card