Cricket Match
Australia
125
England
49-0 (5.1 ov)
Australia vs England
|England 1st
|49-0 (5.1 ov)
|Australia 1st
|125All out (20.0 ov)
|England need 77 runs to win from 14.5 overs
England 1st Innings49-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|21
|17
|1
|1
|123.53
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|24
|15
|2
|1
|160.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 1b
|4
|Total
|5.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|49
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|1.1
|0
|6
|0
|5.14
|Hazlewood
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|P.J. Cummins
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
|Agar
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
Australia 1st Innings125 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Buttler b Woakes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Bairstow b Jordan
|44
|49
|4
|0
|89.80
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Woakes b Jordan
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|G.J. Maxwell
|lbw Woakes
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|M.P. Stoinis
|lbw Rashid
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.S. Wade
|c Roy b Livingstone
|18
|18
|2
|0
|100.00
|A.C. Agar
|c Livingstone b Mills
|20
|20
|0
|2
|100.00
|P.J. Cummins
|b Jordan
|12
|3
|0
|2
|400.00
|M.A. Starc
|c Buttler b Mills
|13
|6
|1
|1
|216.67
|A. Zampa
|run out (Buttler)
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|J.R. Hazlewood
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3w, 6lb
|9
|Total
|All Out, 20.0 Overs
|125
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Warner 1.2ov
- 8 Smith 2.1ov
- 15 Maxwell 3.5ov
- 21 Stoinis 6.1ov
- 51 Wade 11.4ov
- 98 Agar 17.4ov
- 110 Finch 18.1ov
- 110 Cummins 18.2ov
- 119 Zampa 19.4ov
- 125 Starc 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Rashid
|4
|0
|19
|1
|4.75
|Woakes
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|Jordan
|4
|0
|17
|3
|4.25
|L.S. Livingstone
|4
|0
|15
|1
|3.75
|T.S. Mills
|4
|0
|45
|2
|11.25
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Oct 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
5.1
Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Smith, fielded by Finch.
-
4.6
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
4.5
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Agar, shy attempt by Wade, fielded by Warner.
-
4.4
Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Smith.
-
4.3
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Yorker, off stump deep in crease driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Smith.
-
4.2
Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
4.1
Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
3.6
Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
3.5
SIX! Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Massive stroke! Buttler smokes it over the fence for a maximum.
-
3.4
Ashton Agar to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
3.3
Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, down leg side down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Maxwell.
-
3.2
Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
3.2
Wide Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
3.1
Ashton Agar to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
2.6
Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.5
Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Agar.
-
2.4
Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.3
SIX! Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
2.2
FREE HIT. Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
2.2
No ball Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease working, to deep backward square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Agar.
-
2.1
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
2.1
Wide Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
1.6
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Wade.
-
1.5
Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
1.4
Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
1.3
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
1.2
Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
1.1
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Placement perfection.
-
0.6
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
0.5
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
0.4
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
0.3
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.2
Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
19.6
OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge, caught by Buttler. Mills finishes it off with a wicket. Australia has managed to set a target of 126. They have an arduous task to defend this total. Stay tuned for the run chase.
-
19.5
SIX! Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
19.4
OUT! Run Out. Tymal Mills to Adam Zampa. Slower length ball, off stump moves in front Scoop, missed, fielded by Buttler. Zampa tries to steal a single but in vain.
-
19.3
Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for 1 run.
-
19.2
Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
19.1
FOUR! Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
18.6
Chris Jordan to Adam Zampa. Yorker, off stump backing away Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
18.5
Chris Jordan to Adam Zampa. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.4
Chris Jordan to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
18.3
Chris Jordan to Adam Zampa. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
18.2
OUT! Bowled. Chris Jordan to Pat Cummins. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front driving, missed. Toe crusher!
-
18.1
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Bairstow. Bairstow makes it look easy with a stunning grab.
-
17.6
SIX! Tymal Mills to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
17.5
SIX! Tymal Mills to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
17.4
OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Ashton Agar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Livingstone. Agar pulls it straight into the hands of Livingstone, who grabs it with ease.
-
17.3
Tymal Mills to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.2
Tymal Mills to Ashton Agar. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
17.1
Tymal Mills to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
16.6
APPEAL! Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Yorker, down leg side deep in crease working, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
16.5
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
16.4
Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Half volley, middle stump deep in crease flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.3
SIX! Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Length ball, to leg moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
16.2
SIX! Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled over deep backward square leg for 6 runs, dropped catch by Ali.
-
16.2
Wide Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.1
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
15.6
Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Yorker, outside off stump deep in crease pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.5
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Sliced it! Finch bashes it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
15.4
Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, run save by Morgan, fielded by Malan.
-
15.3
Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
15.2
Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
15.1
Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.