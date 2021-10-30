Cricket Match

Score Centre
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

125

In Play
Badge

England

49-0  (5.1 ov)

England need 77 runs to win from 14.5 overs

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 49-0 (5.1 ov)
Australia 1st 125All out (20.0 ov)
England need 77 runs to win from 14.5 overs

England 1st Innings49-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy Not out 21 17 1 1 123.53
J.C. Buttler Not out 24 15 2 1 160.00
Extras 1nb, 2w, 1b 4
Total 5.1 Overs, 0 wkts 49
To Bat: 
D.J. Malan,
J.M. Bairstow,
E.J.G. Morgan,
L.S. Livingstone,
M.M. Ali,
C.R. Woakes,
C.J. Jordan,
A.U. Rashid,
T.S. Mills

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 1.1 0 6 0 5.14
Hazlewood 2 0 18 0 9.00
P.J. Cummins 1 0 14 0 14.00
Agar 1 0 10 0 10.00

Australia 1st Innings125 All out

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner c Buttler b Woakes 1 2 0 0 50.00
A.J. Finch (c) c Bairstow b Jordan 44 49 4 0 89.80
S.P.D. Smith c Woakes b Jordan 1 5 0 0 20.00
G.J. Maxwell lbw Woakes 6 9 0 0 66.67
M.P. Stoinis lbw Rashid 0 4 0 0 0.00
M.S. Wade c Roy b Livingstone 18 18 2 0 100.00
A.C. Agar c Livingstone b Mills 20 20 0 2 100.00
P.J. Cummins b Jordan 12 3 0 2 400.00
M.A. Starc c Buttler b Mills 13 6 1 1 216.67
A. Zampa run out (Buttler) 1 4 0 0 25.00
J.R. Hazlewood Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 3w, 6lb 9
Total All Out, 20.0 Overs 125

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Warner 1.2ov
  2. 8 Smith 2.1ov
  3. 15 Maxwell 3.5ov
  4. 21 Stoinis 6.1ov
  5. 51 Wade 11.4ov
  6. 98 Agar 17.4ov
  7. 110 Finch 18.1ov
  8. 110 Cummins 18.2ov
  9. 119 Zampa 19.4ov
  10. 125 Starc 19.6ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Rashid 4 0 19 1 4.75
Woakes 4 0 23 2 5.75
Jordan 4 0 17 3 4.25
L.S. Livingstone 4 0 15 1 3.75
T.S. Mills 4 0 45 2 11.25

Match Details

Date
30th Oct 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M Erasmus, N N Menon
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 30, 2021 5:18pm

  •  

    5.1

    Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Smith, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    4.6

    FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Agar, shy attempt by Wade, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    4.4

    Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Smith.

  •  

    4.3

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Yorker, off stump deep in crease driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Smith.

  •  

    4.2

    Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    4.1

    Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    3.6

    Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    3.5

    SIX! Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Massive stroke! Buttler smokes it over the fence for a maximum.

  •  

    3.4

    Ashton Agar to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    3.3

    Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, down leg side down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Maxwell.

  •  

    3.2

    Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    3.2

    Wide Ashton Agar to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    3.1

    Ashton Agar to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    2.6

    Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    2.5

    Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    2.4

    Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    SIX! Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    FREE HIT. Pat Cummins to Jason Roy. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    2.2

    No ball Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease working, to deep backward square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    2.1

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    2.1

    Wide Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    1.6

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Wade.

  •  

    1.5

    Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    1.4

    Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    1.3

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    1.2

    Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Placement perfection.

  •  

    0.6

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    0.3

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    0.2

    Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  • 19.6

    OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge, caught by Buttler. Mills finishes it off with a wicket. Australia has managed to set a target of 126. They have an arduous task to defend this total. Stay tuned for the run chase.

  •  

    19.5

    SIX! Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.

  • 19.4

    OUT! Run Out. Tymal Mills to Adam Zampa. Slower length ball, off stump moves in front Scoop, missed, fielded by Buttler. Zampa tries to steal a single but in vain.

  •  

    19.3

    Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for 1 run.

  •  

    19.2

    Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    19.1

    FOUR! Tymal Mills to Mitchell Starc. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Chris Jordan to Adam Zampa. Yorker, off stump backing away Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    18.5

    Chris Jordan to Adam Zampa. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    18.4

    Chris Jordan to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    18.3

    Chris Jordan to Adam Zampa. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  • 18.2

    OUT! Bowled. Chris Jordan to Pat Cummins. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front driving, missed. Toe crusher!

  • 18.1

    OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Bairstow. Bairstow makes it look easy with a stunning grab.

  •  

    17.6

    SIX! Tymal Mills to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.5

    SIX! Tymal Mills to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  • 17.4

    OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Ashton Agar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Livingstone. Agar pulls it straight into the hands of Livingstone, who grabs it with ease.

  •  

    17.3

    Tymal Mills to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    17.2

    Tymal Mills to Ashton Agar. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    17.1

    Tymal Mills to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    16.6

    APPEAL! Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Yorker, down leg side deep in crease working, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    16.5

    Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    16.4

    Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Half volley, middle stump deep in crease flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    16.3

    SIX! Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Length ball, to leg moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.2

    SIX! Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled over deep backward square leg for 6 runs, dropped catch by Ali.

  •  

    16.2

    Wide Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    16.1

    Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    15.6

    Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Yorker, outside off stump deep in crease pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    15.5

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Sliced it! Finch bashes it to the ropes for a boundary.

  •  

    15.4

    Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, run save by Morgan, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    15.3

    Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    15.2

    Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    15.1

    Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

Full Commentary