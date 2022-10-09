Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

158-4 (14.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

208-6

Australia need 51 runs to win from 5.2 overs

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 158-4 (14.4 ov)
England 1st 208-6 (20.0 ov)
Australia need 51 runs to win from 5.2 overs

Australia 1st Innings158-4

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner Not out 61 37 6 2 164.86
C.D. Green c Buttler b Topley 1 2 0 0 50.00
M.R. Marsh b Rashid 36 26 3 2 138.46
A.J. Finch (c) run out (Curran) 12 7 0 1 171.43
M.P. Stoinis c Malan b Wood 35 15 2 3 233.33
T.H. David Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1 3lb 13
Total 14.4 Overs, 4 wkts 158
To Bat: 
M.S. Wade,
D.R. Sams,
N.T. Ellis,
K.W. Richardson,
M.J. Swepson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 15 Green 1.1ov
  2. 86 Marsh 8.3ov
  3. 105 Finch 10.3ov
  4. 158 Stoinis 14.3ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Woakes 2 0 21 0 10.50
Topley 3 0 30 1 10.00
Wood 2.1 0 30 0 13.85
S.M. Curran 2 0 15 0 7.50
Rashid 3 0 41 1 13.67
Stokes 2 0 18 0 9.00

England 1st Innings208-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.C. Buttler (c) c Richardson b Ellis 68 32 8 4 212.50
A.D. Hales c David b Richardson 84 51 12 3 164.71
B.A. Stokes c Warner b Stoinis 9 9 1 0 100.00
H.C. Brook c Richardson b Sams 12 10 2 0 120.00
M.M. Ali c Marsh b Ellis 10 7 0 1 142.86
S.M. Curran b Ellis 2 5 0 0 40.00
D.J. Malan Not out 2 2 0 0 100.00
C.R. Woakes Not out 13 5 1 1 260.00
Extras 1nb, 5w, 2lb 8
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 208
To Bat: 
A.U. Rashid,
R.J.W. Topley,
M.A. Wood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 132 Buttler 11.2ov
  2. 165 Stokes 14.4ov
  3. 167 Hales 15.2ov
  4. 183 Brook 17.2ov
  5. 193 Curran 18.3ov
  6. 194 Ali 18.6ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
C. Green 3 0 38 0 12.67
K.W. Richardson 4 0 39 1 9.75
D.R. Sams 4 0 42 1 10.50
N. Ellis 4 0 20 3 5.00
M.J. Swepson 2 0 31 0 15.50
M.P. Stoinis 3 0 36 1 12.00

Match Details

Date
9th Oct 2022
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Perth
Umpires
D M Koch, S J Nogajski
TV Umpire
P J Gillespie
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 9, 2022 12:27pm

  •  

    14.4

    Mark Wood to Tim David. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  • 14.3

    OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Malan.

  •  

    14.2

    Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    14.1

    SIX! Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.6

    FOUR! Reece Topley to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Wide Reece Topley to David Warner. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.5

    Reece Topley to Marcus Stoinis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    13.4

    Reece Topley to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.

  •  

    13.4

    Wide Reece Topley to David Warner. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.3

    Reece Topley to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Reece Topley to David Warner. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Switch Hit, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    12.6

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    12.4

    Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    12.3

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    12.1

    Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Wood.

  •  

    11.6

    Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    11.5

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    11.4

    Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.4

    Wide Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    11.1

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    10.6

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    10.5

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  • 10.3

    OUT! Run Out. Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran, by Buttler. Bullet throw from Sam.

  •  

    10.2

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Wide Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    10.1

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    9.6

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    9.5

    Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    9.4

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    9.3

    Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    9.2

    Ben Stokes to David Warner. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Topley.

  •  

    9.1

    Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    9.1

    Wide Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.6

    Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    8.5

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    8.4

    Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  • 8.3

    OUT! Bowled. Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed. Cleaned him up.

  •  

    8.2

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hales.

  •  

    8.1

    SIX! Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Brook. Good running between the wickets.

  •  

    7.5

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    7.4

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    7.4

    Wide Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter short, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    7.3

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    7.2

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    6.6

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    6.5

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    6.5

    Wide Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    6.4

    Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    6.4

    Wide Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    6.3

    SIX! Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    6.1

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    5.6

    APPEAL! Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, direct hit by Topley, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    5.5

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    5.4

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    5.3

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by Ali.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the front foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Pulled away!

  •  

    5.1

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Reece Topley to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    4.3

    Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to silly point for 1 run.

  •  

    4.2

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

Full Commentary