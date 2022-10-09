Cricket Match
Australia
158-4 (14.4 ov)
England
208-6
Australia vs England
|Australia 1st
|158-4 (14.4 ov)
|England 1st
|208-6 (20.0 ov)
|Australia need 51 runs to win from 5.2 overs
Australia 1st Innings158-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|61
|37
|6
|2
|164.86
|C.D. Green
|c Buttler b Topley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.R. Marsh
|b Rashid
|36
|26
|3
|2
|138.46
|A.J. Finch (c)
|run out (Curran)
|12
|7
|0
|1
|171.43
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Malan b Wood
|35
|15
|2
|3
|233.33
|T.H. David
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1 3lb
|13
|Total
|14.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|158
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Green 1.1ov
- 86 Marsh 8.3ov
- 105 Finch 10.3ov
- 158 Stoinis 14.3ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
England 1st Innings208-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Richardson b Ellis
|68
|32
|8
|4
|212.50
|A.D. Hales
|c David b Richardson
|84
|51
|12
|3
|164.71
|B.A. Stokes
|c Warner b Stoinis
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|H.C. Brook
|c Richardson b Sams
|12
|10
|2
|0
|120.00
|M.M. Ali
|c Marsh b Ellis
|10
|7
|0
|1
|142.86
|S.M. Curran
|b Ellis
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|13
|5
|1
|1
|260.00
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 2lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|208
- To Bat:
- A.U. Rashid,
- R.J.W. Topley,
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 132 Buttler 11.2ov
- 165 Stokes 14.4ov
- 167 Hales 15.2ov
- 183 Brook 17.2ov
- 193 Curran 18.3ov
- 194 Ali 18.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C. Green
|3
|0
|38
|0
|12.67
|K.W. Richardson
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|D.R. Sams
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.50
|N. Ellis
|4
|0
|20
|3
|5.00
|M.J. Swepson
|2
|0
|31
|0
|15.50
|M.P. Stoinis
|3
|0
|36
|1
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Oct 2022
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Perth
- Umpires
- D M Koch, S J Nogajski
- TV Umpire
- P J Gillespie
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
14.4
Mark Wood to Tim David. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.3
OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Malan.
-
14.2
Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
14.1
SIX! Mark Wood to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
13.6
FOUR! Reece Topley to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.6
Wide Reece Topley to David Warner. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.5
Reece Topley to Marcus Stoinis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
13.4
Reece Topley to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
13.4
Wide Reece Topley to David Warner. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.3
Reece Topley to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.2
FOUR! Reece Topley to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
13.1
Reece Topley to David Warner. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Switch Hit, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
12.6
SIX! Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
12.5
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
12.4
Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.3
SIX! Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
12.2
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
12.1
Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Wood.
-
11.6
Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
11.5
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
11.4
Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.4
Wide Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.3
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Ben Stokes to Marcus Stoinis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
11.1
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
10.6
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
10.5
FOUR! Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
10.4
Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
10.3
OUT! Run Out. Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran, by Buttler. Bullet throw from Sam.
-
10.2
SIX! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
10.2
Wide Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.1
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
9.6
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.5
Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
9.4
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
9.3
Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
9.2
Ben Stokes to David Warner. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Topley.
-
9.1
Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
9.1
Wide Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.6
Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
8.5
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
8.4
Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
8.3
OUT! Bowled. Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed. Cleaned him up.
-
8.2
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
8.1
SIX! Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
7.6
Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Brook. Good running between the wickets.
-
7.5
Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
7.4
Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.4
Wide Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter short, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.3
Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
7.2
Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.1
Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
6.6
Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
6.5
Mark Wood to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
6.5
Wide Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.4
Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
6.4
Wide Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.3
SIX! Mark Wood to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
6.2
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
6.1
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
5.6
APPEAL! Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, direct hit by Topley, appeal made for Run Out.
-
5.5
Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.
-
5.4
Sam Curran to David Warner. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
5.3
Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by Ali.
-
5.2
FOUR! Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the front foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Pulled away!
-
5.1
Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.6
Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
4.5
FOUR! Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Reece Topley to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
4.3
Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to silly point for 1 run.
-
4.2
FOUR! Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
4.1
Reece Topley to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.