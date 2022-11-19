Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

280-8 (50.0 ov)

Badge

England

 

Australia are 280 for 8 - Between Innings

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 280-8 (50.0 ov)
Australia are 280 for 8 - Between Innings

Australia 1st Innings280-8

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner c Dawson b Ali 16 17 2 0 94.12
T.M. Head c Ali b Woakes 19 28 3 0 67.86
S.P.D. Smith c Salt b Rashid 94 114 5 1 82.46
M. Labuschagne c Roy b Rashid 58 55 4 1 105.45
A.T. Carey s Billings b Rashid 0 1 0 0 0.00
M.R. Marsh c Vince b Willey 50 59 2 2 84.75
M.P. Stoinis b Woakes 13 14 0 1 92.86
A.C. Agar Not out 18 12 0 1 150.00
M.A. Starc c Woakes b Willey 0 1 0 0 0.00
A. Zampa Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1nb, 1w, 4b, 6lb 12
Total 50.0 Overs, 8 wkts 280
To Bat: 
A. Zampa
J.R. Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 33 Warner 5.2ov
  2. 43 Head 8.6ov
  3. 144 Labuschagne 27.4ov
  4. 144 Carey 27.5ov
  5. 234 Smith 43.3ov
  6. 256 Stoinis 47.1ov
  7. 264 Marsh 48.5ov
  8. 264 Starc 48.6ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Woakes 10 0 42 2 4.20
Willey 9 0 44 2 4.89
Ali 4 0 24 1 6.00
Rashid 10 0 57 3 5.70
Dawson 10 0 48 0 4.80
S.M. Curran 7 0 55 0 7.86

Match Details

Date
19th Nov 2022
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Umpires
R J Tucker, S J Nogajski
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 19, 2022 7:08am

  •  

    49.6

    Sam Curran to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run. Australia has posted a par score on the board. Steven Smith played his part for his side, and Australia also has a good bowling attack. Will England batters chase down the target? Join us shortly for the chase.

  •  

    49.5

    Sam Curran to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    49.4

    Sam Curran to Ashton Agar. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    49.3

    Sam Curran to Ashton Agar. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Woakes, shy attempt by Billings.

  •  

    49.3

    Wide Sam Curran to Ashton Agar. Slower ball bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    49.2

    Sam Curran to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    49.1

    SIX! Sam Curran to Ashton Agar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  • 48.6

    OUT! Caught. David Willey to Mitchell Starc. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Woakes. Another one bites the dust.

  • 48.5

    OUT! Caught. David Willey to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Vince. A fine cameo from Marsh comes to an end.

  •  

    48.4

    David Willey to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    48.3

    David Willey to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    48.2

    David Willey to Mitchell Marsh. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    48.1

    David Willey to Ashton Agar. Reverse Swing-In back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    47.6

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    47.5

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    47.4

    Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    47.3

    Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    47.2

    Chris Woakes to Ashton Agar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  • 47.1

    OUT! Bowled. Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed. Knocked him over!

  •  

    46.6

    David Willey to Mitchell Marsh. Short, down leg side moves in front pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    46.5

    David Willey to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    46.4

    David Willey to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    46.3

    David Willey to Marcus Stoinis. Off cutter short, down leg side deep in crease pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    46.2

    David Willey to Marcus Stoinis. Off cutter short, down leg side deep in crease Late Cut, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    46.1

    SIX! David Willey to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    45.6

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Reverse Swing-In half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    45.5

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    45.4

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    45.3

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Reverse Swing-Out back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    45.2

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    45.1

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    44.6

    Sam Curran to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, mis-timed to third slip for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    44.5

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge for 1 run, run save by Billings, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    44.4

    SIX! Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    44.3

    Sam Curran to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    44.2

    Sam Curran to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    44.1

    Sam Curran to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    43.6

    Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    43.5

    Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    43.4

    Adil Rashid to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  • 43.3

    OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Salt. A responsible knock comes to an end.

  •  

    43.2

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    43.1

    Adil Rashid to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    42.6

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    42.5

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    42.4

    Sam Curran to Steven Smith. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    42.3

    Sam Curran to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    42.2

    Sam Curran to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    42.1

    SIX! Sam Curran to Steven Smith. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Brilliant pick-up shot from Smith.

  •  

    41.6

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    41.5

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    41.4

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    41.3

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    41.2

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    41.1

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    40.6

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    40.5

    SIX! Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    40.4

    Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    40.3

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    40.2

    Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    40.1

    Chris Woakes to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

