Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

292-2 (42.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

Australia are 292 for 2 with 5.4 overs left

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 292-2 (42.2 ov)
Australia are 292 for 2 with 5.4 overs left

Australia 1st Innings292-2

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.M. Head b Stone 152 130 16 4 116.92
D.A. Warner c Willey b Stone 106 102 8 2 103.92
S.P.D. Smith Not out 11 9 1 0 122.22
M.P. Stoinis Not out 12 14 0 0 85.71
Extras 1nb, 7w, 3lb 11
Total 42.2 Overs, 2 wkts 292
To Bat: 
M. Labuschagne,
A.T. Carey,
M.R. Marsh,
S.A. Abbott,
P.J. Cummins,
A. Zampa,
J.R. Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 269 Warner 38.1ov
  2. 270 Head 38.4ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Woakes 9 0 57 0 6.33
Willey 8 0 50 0 6.25
Stone 8 0 66 2 8.25
S.M. Curran 8 1 49 0 6.13
Dawson 9.2 0 67 0 7.18

Match Details

Date
22nd Nov 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
P R Reiffel, P Wilson
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 22, 2022 7:18am

  •  

    42.2

    Liam Dawson to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    42.1

    Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    41.6

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    41.5

    Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    41.4

    Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    41.3

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    41.2

    Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    41.1

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    40.6

    Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    40.5

    Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    40.4

    Liam Dawson to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    40.3

    FOUR! Liam Dawson to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    40.2

    Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    40.1

    Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    39.6

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    39.5

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    39.4

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    39.3

    Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stone.

  •  

    39.2

    Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    39.1

    Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    38.6

    Olly Stone to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    38.5

    Olly Stone to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  • 38.4

    OUT! Bowled. Olly Stone to Travis Head. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, missed. Head departs after an explosive innings.

  •  

    38.3

    Olly Stone to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    38.2

    Olly Stone to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  • 38.1

    OUT! Caught. Olly Stone to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Willey. Finally, England get a breakthrough.

  •  

    37.6

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.5

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    37.4

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    37.3

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    37.2

    Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    37.1

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.6

    Olly Stone to David Warner. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    36.5

    FOUR! Olly Stone to David Warner. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.4

    Olly Stone to Travis Head. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.

  •  

    36.3

    Olly Stone to Travis Head. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    36.2

    FOUR! Olly Stone to Travis Head. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.1

    SIX! Olly Stone to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    35.6

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    35.5

    FREE HIT. Sam Curran to Travis Head. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    35.5

    No ball Sam Curran to Travis Head. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point and it was a no ball, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    35.4

    Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    35.3

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    35.2

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Willey, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    35.2

    Wide Sam Curran to David Warner. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    35.1

    FOUR! Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    34.6

    Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg down the track flick, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, run save by Billings, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    34.5

    Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    34.4

    Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    34.3

    Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    34.2

    SIX! Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg backing away slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Smacked it into the crowd.

  •  

    34.1

    Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    33.6

    Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    33.5

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    33.4

    Sam Curran to Travis Head. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    33.3

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    33.2

    Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    33.1

    Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    32.6

    Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, run save by Woakes, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    32.5

    Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stone.

  •  

    32.4

    Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    32.3

    Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    32.2

    Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    32.1

    Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

Full Commentary