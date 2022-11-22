Cricket Match
Australia
292-2 (42.2 ov)
England
Australia vs England
|Australia 1st
|292-2 (42.2 ov)
|Australia are 292 for 2 with 5.4 overs left
Australia 1st Innings292-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.M. Head
|b Stone
|152
|130
|16
|4
|116.92
|D.A. Warner
|c Willey b Stone
|106
|102
|8
|2
|103.92
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|11
|9
|1
|0
|122.22
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|12
|14
|0
|0
|85.71
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 3lb
|11
|Total
|42.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|292
Fall of Wickets
- 269 Warner 38.1ov
- 270 Head 38.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|9
|0
|57
|0
|6.33
|Willey
|8
|0
|50
|0
|6.25
|Stone
|8
|0
|66
|2
|8.25
|S.M. Curran
|8
|1
|49
|0
|6.13
|Dawson
|9.2
|0
|67
|0
|7.18
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Nov 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski
Live Commentary
42.2
Liam Dawson to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
42.1
Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
41.6
Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
41.5
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
41.4
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
41.3
Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
41.2
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
41.1
Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
40.6
Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
40.5
Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.
40.4
Liam Dawson to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
40.3
FOUR! Liam Dawson to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
40.2
Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
40.1
Liam Dawson to Marcus Stoinis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
39.6
Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Dawson.
39.5
Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
39.4
Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
39.3
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
39.2
Chris Woakes to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run.
39.1
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
38.6
Olly Stone to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
38.5
Olly Stone to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
38.4
OUT! Bowled. Olly Stone to Travis Head. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, missed. Head departs after an explosive innings.
38.3
Olly Stone to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
38.2
Olly Stone to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
38.1
OUT! Caught. Olly Stone to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Willey. Finally, England get a breakthrough.
37.6
FOUR! Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
37.5
Sam Curran to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
37.4
Sam Curran to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dawson.
37.3
Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs.
37.2
Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
37.1
FOUR! Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
36.6
Olly Stone to David Warner. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Dawson.
36.5
FOUR! Olly Stone to David Warner. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
36.4
Olly Stone to Travis Head. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.
36.3
Olly Stone to Travis Head. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.
36.2
FOUR! Olly Stone to Travis Head. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
36.1
SIX! Olly Stone to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
35.6
Sam Curran to David Warner. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
35.5
FREE HIT. Sam Curran to Travis Head. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
35.5
No ball Sam Curran to Travis Head. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point and it was a no ball, fielded by Billings.
35.4
Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs.
35.3
Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
35.2
Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Willey, fielded by Malan.
35.2
Wide Sam Curran to David Warner. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
35.1
FOUR! Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
34.6
Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg down the track flick, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, run save by Billings, fielded by Willey.
34.5
Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run.
34.4
Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
34.3
Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.
34.2
SIX! Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, to leg backing away slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Smacked it into the crowd.
34.1
Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
33.6
Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
33.5
Sam Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
33.4
Sam Curran to Travis Head. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
33.3
Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
33.2
Sam Curran to Travis Head. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
33.1
Sam Curran to David Warner. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
32.6
Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, run save by Woakes, fielded by Willey.
32.5
Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
32.4
Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
32.3
Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
32.2
Liam Dawson to David Warner. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
32.1
Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.